© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Illinois Symphony Orchestra season finale explores 'Passion and Pulse'

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published April 24, 2025 at 12:14 PM CDT
Illinois Symphony Orchestra Music Director Taichi Fukumura and pianist Anna Geniushene
ISO
Illinois Symphony Orchestra Music Director Taichi Fukumura and pianist Anna Geniushene

Music Director Taichi Fukumura from the Illinois Symphony Orchestra spoke to Community Voices about the upcoming concert titled "Passion and Pulse," which features soloist Anna Geniushene on piano. The performances will take place on May 2 at the UIS Performing Arts Center in Springfield, Ill. and May 3 at the ISU Center for Performing Arts in Normal, Ill., both at 7:30 p.m. Concert Comments will take place at 6:30 p.m. before each performance. For more information visit: ilsypmhony.org
Tags
Arts & Life Illinois Symphony Orchestra (ISO)
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories