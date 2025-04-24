Illinois Symphony Orchestra season finale explores 'Passion and Pulse'

Music Director Taichi Fukumura from the Illinois Symphony Orchestra spoke to Community Voices about the upcoming concert titled "Passion and Pulse," which features soloist Anna Geniushene on piano. The performances will take place on May 2 at the UIS Performing Arts Center in Springfield, Ill. and May 3 at the ISU Center for Performing Arts in Normal, Ill., both at 7:30 p.m. Concert Comments will take place at 6:30 p.m. before each performance. For more information visit: ilsypmhony.org

