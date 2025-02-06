© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ken Lam returns to the ISO to guest conduct Romantic Reflections

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published February 6, 2025 at 12:33 PM CST
Ken Lam
Valerie Schooling
Ken Lam

Ken Lam is director of orchestral studies at The Tianjin Juilliard School and resident conductor of the Tianjin Juilliard Orchestra. He was also music director of the Illinois Symphony Orchestra from 2017 to 2022. Ken is returning to Illinois as guest conductor of the ISO's upcoming concert Romantic Reflections. The concert takes place Friday Feb. 7 in Springfield and Saturday Feb. 8 in Bloomington-Normal. He spoke to Community Voices about The Tianjin Juilliard School, what people can expect to hear at the concert, and about guest pianist for the concert, Aristio Sham. Tickets and information about the concert can be found here.
Tags
Arts & Life Illinois Symphony Orchestra (ISO)
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
Related Stories