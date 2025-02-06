Ken Lam returns to the ISO to guest conduct Romantic Reflections

Ken Lam is director of orchestral studies at The Tianjin Juilliard School and resident conductor of the Tianjin Juilliard Orchestra. He was also music director of the Illinois Symphony Orchestra from 2017 to 2022. Ken is returning to Illinois as guest conductor of the ISO's upcoming concert Romantic Reflections. The concert takes place Friday Feb. 7 in Springfield and Saturday Feb. 8 in Bloomington-Normal. He spoke to Community Voices about The Tianjin Juilliard School, what people can expect to hear at the concert, and about guest pianist for the concert, Aristio Sham. Tickets and information about the concert can be found here.