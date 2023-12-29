Most X-cellent music of 2023
The Top 25 Most X-cellent Albums by airplay on The X from NPR Illinois for 2023.
Listen to hear the Top 30 Most X-cellent Song Countdown Saturday, Dec. 30, 5 to 7 p.m. during CV-X on 91.9 and 89.3.
The focus has been on continually adding new and local music to The X each week. So it is a revelation when attention is given to the lists for top albums and songs for 2023. The X's commitment to local music shines through with nine out of the top thirty songs from local artists, 12/30 from Illinois!
Top 25 Most X-cellent Albums of 2023:
|#1 - The After School Special - Follow the North Star
|#2 - Rhodes and Battles Trio - Love Is Free
|#3 - Bed Bedford - Valley of Stars
|#4 - The Smashing Pumpkins - ATUM
|#5 - Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
|#6 - Bad Omens - The Death of Peace of Mind
|#7 - Fall Out Boy - So Much (for) Stardust
|#8 - boygenius - The Record
|#9 - The Lovelorn - Witch House
|#10 - Lana Del Rey - Did You Know that There Is a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd?
|#11 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes
|#12 - Looming - Anybody's Baby
|#13 - Wolf Crick Boys - All Quiet on the Western Front
|#14 - Dave Matthews Band - Walk Around the Moon
|#15 - Well City - After the Storm
|#16 - Shinedown - Planet Zero
|#17 - Paramore - This Is Why
|#18 - Hozier - Unreal Unearth
|#19 - Charley Crockett - The Man from Waco
|#20 - Josh Ritter - Spectral Lines
|#21 - Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|#22 - Metallica - 72 Seasons
|#23 - Linkin Park - Meteora
|#24 - Margo Price - Strays
|#25 - Devon Gilfillian - Love You Anyway
