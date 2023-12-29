Most X-cellent music of 2023

The focus has been on continually adding new and local music to The X each week. So it is a revelation when attention is given to the lists for top albums and songs for 2023. The X's commitment to local music shines through with nine out of the top thirty songs from local artists, 12/30 from Illinois!

Top 25 Most X-cellent Albums of 2023:



#1 - The After School Special - Follow the North Star

afterschool217.com #1 Most X-cellent Album of 2023 - Follow the North Star from The After School Special #2 - Rhodes and Battles Trio - Love Is Free

Community Voices interview

#2 Most X-cellent Album of 2023 - Love Is Free from Rhodes & Battles Trio #3 - Bed Bedford - Valley of Stars

Community Voices interview

Ben Bedford / benbedford.com #3 Most X-cellent of 2023 - Valley of Stars from Ben Bedford #4 - The Smashing Pumpkins - ATUM

smashingpumpkins.com #4 Most X-cellent of 2023 - ATUM from The Smashing Pumpkins #5 - Foo Fighters - But Here We Are

foofighters.com #5 Most X-cellent of 2023 - But We Are Here from the Foo Fighters #6 - Bad Omens - The Death of Peace of Mind

badomensofficial.com #6 Most X-cellent of 2023 - The Death of Peace of Mind from Bad Omens #7 - Fall Out Boy - So Much (for) Stardust

falloutboy.com #7 Most X-cellent of 2023 - So Much (for) Stardust from Fall Out Boy #8 - boygenius - The Record

xboygeniusx.com #* Most X-cellent of 2023 - The Record from boygenius #9 - The Lovelorn - Witch House

Community Voices interview

thelovelornofficial.com #9 Most X-cellent of 2023 - Witch House from The Lovelorn #10 - Lana Del Rey - Did You Know that There Is a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd?

lanadelrey.com #10 Most X-cellent of 2023 - Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd from Lana Del Rey #11 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes

jasonisbell.com #11 Most Xcellent in 2023 - Weathervanes from Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit #12 - Looming - Anybody's Baby

loomingband.bandcamp.com/album/anybodys-baby #12 Most X-cellent of 2023 - Anybody's Baby from Looming #13 - Wolf Crick Boys - All Quiet on the Western Front

Community Voices interview

wolfcrickboys.com #13 Most X-cellent of 2023 - All Quiet on the Western Front from Wolf Crick Boys #14 - Dave Matthews Band - Walk Around the Moon

davematthewsband.com #14 Most X-cellent of 2023 - Walk Around the Moon from the Dave Matthews Band #15 - Well City - After the Storm

Community Voices interview

wellcitymusic.com #15 Most X-cellent of 2023 - After the Storm from Well City #16 - Shinedown - Planet Zero

Shinedown.com #16 Most X-cellent of 2023 - Planet Zero from Shinedown #17 - Paramore - This Is Why

paramore.net #17 Most X-cellent of 2023 - This Is Why from Paramore #18 - Hozier - Unreal Unearth

hozier.com #18 Most X-cellent of 2023 - Unread Unearth from Hozier #19 - Charley Crockett - The Man from Waco

charleycrockett.com #19 Most X-cellent of 2023 - The Man from Waco by Charley Crockett #20 - Josh Ritter - Spectral Lines

joshritter.com #20 Most X-cellent of 2023 - Spectral Lines from Josh Ritter #21 - Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

marvel.com #21 Most X-cellent of 2023 - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from various artists #22 - Metallica - 72 Seasons

metallica.com #22 Most X-cellent of 2023 - 72 Seasons from Metallica #23 - Linkin Park - Meteora

linkinpark.com #23 Most X-cellent - Meteora from Linkin Park #24 - Margo Price - Strays

margoprice.net #24 Most X-cellent of 2023 - Strays from Margo Price #25 - Devon Gilfillian - Love You Anyway

devongilfillian.com/ #25 Most X-cellent of 2023 - Love You Anyway from Devon Gilfillian

