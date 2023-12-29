© 2023 NPR Illinois
Most X-cellent music of 2023

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published December 29, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST
logo

The Top 25 Most X-cellent Albums by airplay on The X from NPR Illinois for 2023.

Listen to hear the Top 30 Most X-cellent Song Countdown Saturday, Dec. 30, 5 to 7 p.m. during CV-X on 91.9 and 89.3.

The focus has been on continually adding new and local music to The X each week. So it is a revelation when attention is given to the lists for top albums and songs for 2023. The X's commitment to local music shines through with nine out of the top thirty songs from local artists, 12/30 from Illinois!

Top 25 Most X-cellent Albums of 2023:

#1 - The After School Special - Follow the North Star
album cover
afterschool217.com
#1 Most X-cellent Album of 2023 - Follow the North Star from The After School Special
#2 - Rhodes and Battles Trio - Love Is Free
Community Voices interview
album cover
#2 Most X-cellent Album of 2023 - Love Is Free from Rhodes & Battles Trio
#3 - Bed Bedford - Valley of Stars
Community Voices interview
album cover
Ben Bedford
/
benbedford.com
#3 Most X-cellent of 2023 - Valley of Stars from Ben Bedford
#4 - The Smashing Pumpkins - ATUM
album cover
smashingpumpkins.com
#4 Most X-cellent of 2023 - ATUM from The Smashing Pumpkins
#5 - Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
album cover
foofighters.com
#5 Most X-cellent of 2023 - But We Are Here from the Foo Fighters
#6 - Bad Omens - The Death of Peace of Mind
album cover
badomensofficial.com
#6 Most X-cellent of 2023 - The Death of Peace of Mind from Bad Omens
#7 - Fall Out Boy - So Much (for) Stardust
album cover
falloutboy.com
#7 Most X-cellent of 2023 - So Much (for) Stardust from Fall Out Boy
#8 - boygenius - The Record
album cover
xboygeniusx.com
#* Most X-cellent of 2023 - The Record from boygenius
#9 - The Lovelorn - Witch House
Community Voices interview
album cover
thelovelornofficial.com
#9 Most X-cellent of 2023 - Witch House from The Lovelorn
#10 - Lana Del Rey - Did You Know that There Is a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd?
album cover
lanadelrey.com
#10 Most X-cellent of 2023 - Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd from Lana Del Rey
#11 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes
album cover
jasonisbell.com
#11 Most Xcellent in 2023 - Weathervanes from Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
#12 - Looming - Anybody's Baby
album cover
loomingband.bandcamp.com/album/anybodys-baby
#12 Most X-cellent of 2023 - Anybody's Baby from Looming
#13 - Wolf Crick Boys - All Quiet on the Western Front
Community Voices interview
album cover
wolfcrickboys.com
#13 Most X-cellent of 2023 - All Quiet on the Western Front from Wolf Crick Boys
#14 - Dave Matthews Band - Walk Around the Moon
abum cover
davematthewsband.com
#14 Most X-cellent of 2023 - Walk Around the Moon from the Dave Matthews Band
#15 - Well City - After the Storm
Community Voices interview
album cover
wellcitymusic.com
#15 Most X-cellent of 2023 - After the Storm from Well City
#16 - Shinedown - Planet Zero
album cover
Shinedown.com
#16 Most X-cellent of 2023 - Planet Zero from Shinedown
#17 - Paramore - This Is Why
album cover
paramore.net
#17 Most X-cellent of 2023 - This Is Why from Paramore
#18 - Hozier - Unreal Unearth
album cover
hozier.com
#18 Most X-cellent of 2023 - Unread Unearth from Hozier
#19 - Charley Crockett - The Man from Waco
album cover
charleycrockett.com
#19 Most X-cellent of 2023 - The Man from Waco by Charley Crockett
#20 - Josh Ritter - Spectral Lines
album cover
joshritter.com
#20 Most X-cellent of 2023 - Spectral Lines from Josh Ritter
#21 - Various Artists - Black Panther:  Wakanda Forever
album cover
marvel.com
#21 Most X-cellent of 2023 - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from various artists
#22 - Metallica - 72 Seasons
album cover
metallica.com
#22 Most X-cellent of 2023 - 72 Seasons from Metallica
#23 - Linkin Park - Meteora
album cover
linkinpark.com
#23 Most X-cellent - Meteora from Linkin Park
#24 - Margo Price - Strays
album cover
margoprice.net
#24 Most X-cellent of 2023 - Strays from Margo Price
#25 - Devon Gilfillian - Love You Anyway
album cover
devongilfillian.com/
#25 Most X-cellent of 2023 - Love You Anyway from Devon Gilfillian

Share your thoughts below or email TheX@nprillinois.org.

A special edition of CV-X will countdown the Top 30 Most X-cellent songs of 2023 Saturday, Dec. 30, 5 to 7 p.m. Listen to the main channel or stream.

CV-X logo of Lincoln jammin to radio waves

Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Randy Eccles
