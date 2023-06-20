© 2023 NPR Illinois
Community Voices

The Lovelorn take us on a tour of Witch House | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published June 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT
album cover
thelovelornofficial.com
The Lovelorn album, Witch House

Keagan Cross, guitar/vocals, and John Peters, drums, from Springfield band The Lovelorn join Community Voices at the NPR Illinois Studios to share their new album Witch House and discuss the central Illinois music scene.

Listen to The Lovelorn on The X from NPR Illinois.

group shot
Lovelorn at NPR IL.jpg
Randy Eccles, Keagan Cross, John Peters
Randy Eccles / nprillinois.org
group shot
Lovelorn in Studio A.jpg
Randy Eccles, Keagan Cross, John Peters
Randy Eccles / nprillinois.org

Tags
Community Voices local musicSpringfield IL
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Randy Eccles
