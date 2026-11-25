A celebration of Gandhi’s 157th birthday brought together community members and students to explore how his teachings can be applied to everyday life within our local community. Organized by Richa Pandey, the inaugural Gandhi Jayanti event in Springfield included student speeches, an art competition inspired by Gandhi’s charkha (also spelled charka, is a domestic spinning wheel traditionally used in India for spinning cotton or other natural fibers into yarn), and a Seva (meaning selfless and meaningful service) community service project collecting canned goods and hygiene products for local micro pantries.

Richa Pandey and seven students joined Community Voices to share what their speeches were about as they connected Gandhi’s principles to making positive changes in their own communities today. Topics included Swadeshi, the practice of supporting locally made goods and businesses; Ahimsa, the principle of nonviolence; and Satyagraha, standing up for truth through peaceful action.

The students discussed the importance of shopping at locally owned businesses, treating customers and employees with kindness, and recognizing how even small purchases can make a difference in the local economy. Some also shared their conversations with Springfield business owners and the challenges small businesses face when competing with national chains and online retailers.

From encouraging people to shop local before clicking the buy button to finding ways to practice nonviolence in schools and everyday interactions, the students offered their perspectives on bringing Gandhi’s values into the modern world. Their message was simple: Small, intentional choices can help build a stronger community.

Melissa Snider:

Welcome to Community Voices, a production of NPR Illinois. I’m your co-host, Melissa Snider, in the studio with a full house today, bringing you an event you might have missed: a celebration of Gandhi marking his 157th birthday. First of all, Richa Pandey is here. Richa, how are you doing today?

Richa Pandey:

I’m doing wonderful. This is such a great experience. You’ve never done this before; a lot of us.

Melissa Snider:

Absolutely. I’m so happy to have you all here today, and thank you all for being here. Richa brought seven friends with her today. They all gave speeches at the event. You will hear all about their speeches and how they tie into Gandhi’s teachings. Now I’ll let everyone come up to the mic one at a time and introduce themselves to our listeners.

Vanshika Gunda:

I’m Vanshika Gunda.

Shreya Aleti:

I’m Shreya Aleti.

Anjali Bhandari:

I’m Anjali Bhandari.

Sharanya Sahni:

Hi, I’m Sharanya Sahni.

Vihaan Sharma:

My name is Vihaan Sharma.

Ruhi Chanpura:

I’m Ruhi Chanpura.

Aria Kochar:

And I’m Aria Kochar.

Melissa Snider:

Thank you, everyone. So to start us off, Richa, can you tell us about the Gandhi celebration? What inspired you and the other organizations to put this event together?

Richa Pandey:

So Gandhi Jayanti essentially means a celebration of his birthday. When a person passes away in India, we celebrate their birthday in way of Jayanti. So Gandhi Jayanti simply means Gandhi’s birthday. We had been wanting to do this event for the whole community for a while, and this year we decided to investigate a little further. We have all learned about Gandhian values. That is a worldwide phenomenon. Gandhi is not just an Indian figure. He was well known through South Africa, through the rest of the world. He had a pretty long-lasting legacy and impact throughout world politics. The question we wanted to ask is: how do Gandhian values apply today?

I think a lot of his values back in the early 1930s and 1940s were very new for the time, focusing on homegrown, swadeshi—that means support your local community. And that one value really struck a chord here. And we have all been talking a lot about supporting local and bringing the money back to our local community and local businesses. So we decided to investigate that further, and I posed this question to these young minds about going back and learning about Gandhian values and understanding how all those values apply today. And how can you apply those values today in your present community to help your local businesses thrive? That has been an ongoing theme for the past several years, and I think these kids came up with some good ideas and some good thoughts.

Melissa Snider:

That is what I’ve heard. It sounds amazing. Do you do this event every year?

Richa Pandey:

This was the inaugural event, and it kind of just happened. A senior community member, Mr. Vinod Gupta, had asked me to put this event together last year, but I had other commitments at the time, so I decided to take it on this year. Have you read the book What Do You Do With an Idea?

Melissa Snider:

No, I have not. Should I?

Richa Pandey:

It’s a children’s book about how an idea can really mutate and take a different shape. So what started off as a simple celebration of Gandhi Jayanti really multiplied into what else can we do with the thought? So we actually had multiple subparts to the event. We had a little art competition of encouraging kids to learn about Gandhi’s charkha. Charkha is a handheld loom, and it was a symbolism of making your own clothes. That was a fight against the very expensive British outfits that were being sold to Indians back in the 1940s. So he used the charkha to kind of create something on his own so he could sustain his local community. And I think that’s really heavily symbolic for our local Springfield life as well.

Melissa Snider:

It weaves materials together. Okay, and what kind of things can you make out of that?

Richa Pandey:

Like, you can basically make cloth, and you can use cloth to make different garments and different outfits. So that specific cloth is actually called khadi, and it is still used in India very widely. It’s a symbol of independence and sort of self-reliance, that you don’t have to depend on very expensive name brands. You can go back to your roots; you can make a lot of things on your own, but just so relevant for all of us today. We don’t have to go out and buy things from big-box stores. You can come back home and just—it’s okay if it’s different, if it’s not familiar to you, but come back, give it a try, and stick to it.

Melissa Snider:

Definitely. I am all about that.

Richa Pandey:

So little kids either drew a charkha, they painted one, or they made a 3D version of one using popsicles. We decided not to have winners and losers. And I think, like I said, the idea mutates and a good word can spread. Initially, when we started the event, we had no funds to do it with. So we kind of did everything on our own. And right on event day, we actually had one of our other senior community members, Dr. Babu Prasad, who walked in with certificates and a $50 gift card for all the kids who participated. It was very sweet. So everybody was a winner, essentially, because I think all ideas are absolutely worth looking at and evaluating. We also have a seva. Seva essentially means service. So we collected a lot of canned goods and hygiene products to distribute through micro pantries throughout the city. We actually ended up doing it in two different micro pantries. One went to the Isles Micro Pantry, and one went to, I think, Glenwood Intermediate School.

Melissa Snider:

Awesome.

Richa Pandey:

And the third part was engaging young minds to go back and look at their own community, look at the problems we have at hand today, and figure out how can they contribute or how can they apply old values to new problems.

Melissa Snider:

Yeah, so you talked about the art competition. Were any of you involved in the art competition?

Vanshika Gunda:

My name is Vanshika Gunda. I made a drawing of Gandhi, and I called it Threads of Ahimsa. So I wanted to portray the idea of ahimsa that was in my essay. So basically, I had a drawing of Gandhi, and I embedded words of ahimsa throughout the piece.

Melissa Snider:

Can you explain to us what ahimsa is?

Vanshika Gunda:

So ahimsa basically is nonviolence. So a lot of times people think nonviolence is only, like, physical—you know, not hitting someone. But that extends to so many different levels. There’s also verbal nonviolence, or not using your words to harm other people or cause turbulence in their minds. And then that also goes to the mental level, not harboring harmful intentions or harmful thoughts.

Melissa Snider:

Awesome. And Richa just showed me a drawing, and that was your drawing.

Vanshika Gunda:

Yes.

Melissa Snider:

Right? That is incredible. It’s a very realistic drawing, drawn with a #2 pencil. Yes, I love that. Thank you so much for sharing that with us. So I’m just going to have each one of you come up one at a time, state your name, and tell us what your speech is about.

Sharanya Sahni:

Hi, my name is Sharanya. I’m 16, and I’m a junior in high school. My speech was primarily about the application of Gandhi’s principle of swadeshi. Swadeshi was a principle that which in Gandhi’s time was very useful to Indians to support goods made within their own communities rather than relying on British imports while they were fighting for their freedom. But swadeshi was never simply about choosing one product over another. We can apply it to our lives today by consciously choosing to invest in local Springfield and Chatham businesses.

I talked about bringing Gandhi’s ideas to central Illinois by highlighting businesses like Custom Cup Coffee, which is a husband-and-wife-owned micro-roastery downtown, or Pease’s Candy Shop, which is a fifth-generation local business famous for its old-fashioned homemade chocolates. I talked a lot about how small choices can have big impacts, emphasizing how true community change comes from making the intentional everyday choice to look local first for gifts, repairs, and daily goods. Because these businesses aren’t just buildings with signs above their doors. They’re someone’s dream, someone’s early morning, someone’s risk, someone’s paycheck, and someone’s reason to believe that they can build something of their own.

Melissa Snider:

Do you think people sometimes underestimate how much of a difference one small purchase at a local shop can make?

Sharanya Sahni:

I really do believe people underestimate the effect of that one purchase. For example, if you spend $5 on a latte at a local coffee shop, your cup is empty 10 minutes later and you move on with your day. But those $5 could do a lot more than just buy you a coffee. They could help pay an employee’s paycheck at that coffee shop. They could help keep a family-owned business open for another day and support your local people in the community you call home. Because when you spend money, you’re not just buying something. You’re choosing where that money goes.

Melissa Snider:

Thank you so much.

Anjali Bhandari:

Hi, my name is Anjali Bhandari. I’m 12 years old, and I’m in 7th grade. So my speech, I mentioned two of his principles. So the first one was satyagraha, which means standing by truth, having faith that your answer is right. For example, in my school, sometimes people are getting bullied, and satyagraha would be like having the self-confidence and strength to stand up for yourself and walk away. The second principle that I mentioned in my speech was swadeshi, which is like making your own goods and having self-independence. One way we could apply that to Springfield today was rather than giving your money to buy a shirt from Amazon, which already has millions of dollars, you could give it to a local shop, which could then recirculate it into our community.

Melissa Snider:

So you talked about how when you choose to buy from local businesses, that money goes back into our community. How can we help people understand why that choice is so important as opposed to using big companies like Amazon?

Anjali Bhandari:

We could show people the outcome of that. So in our community, some stores are, like, closing down because they don’t have enough people who are buying from them.

Melissa Snider:

Yeah, that’s great. Thank you so much.

Shreya Aleti:

Hi, I’m Shreya Aleti. I’m 12 years old, and I’m a 7th grader at Franklin Middle School. My speech was mainly about applying Gandhi’s core values to support and help local businesses thrive. One of my core values was swadeshi, which is supporting local and shopping at local family-run businesses. It’s more than just buying a product; it’s a way to support a family’s hard work and dreams. For example, instead of buying, let’s say, ice cream at Baskin-Robbins, you could support Sabores and buy from them.

They closed down because of the lack of customers. Another one of my values was trusteeship, which is business owners should act as community caretakers, supporting sports teams and donating to charities. Another one of my values was truth and honesty. A successful business prioritizes honest customer service. They pay workers fairly, and they care about their community rather than just making a profit. Lastly, I had ahimsa, which is nonviolence. In a business setting, true strength is showing patience and respect during stressful situations and listening calmly to an upset customer and fixing the problem with kindness rather than anger.

Melissa Snider:

So how do you think treating people with kindness and leading with truth and honesty can help make a business stronger?

Shreya Aleti:

The customer would come back to the store. They would have a connection with the person who helped them, the owner or the cashier. They have a bond of trust, and they can trust the person.

Melissa Snider:

Positivity goes a long way. Yep. Awesome. Thank you so much.

Shreya Aleti:

Thank you.

Vanshika Gunda:

My name is Vanshika Gunda, and I’m 17, and I’m a senior in high school. So my speech was about understanding ahimsa not just as a historical political strategy, but understanding it as a way of living and a way to drive modern change. So, you know, nonviolence goes beyond just physical harm. It includes verbal and mental nonviolence as well. This means actively expressing compassion rather than passively accepting injustice. This principle applied throughout Gandhi’s whole life. He first learned the true power of satyagraha, or nonviolent resistance, from his wife, Kasturba, whose quiet endurance and refusal to fight back with anger transformed his own controlling behavior.

His 1930 Salt March showed us that social movements aren’t just for the politicians or the wealthy. By centering the protest around an everyday necessity like salt, Gandhi gave ordinary people the power to resist as well. And that leads us to question: could Gandhi’s methods of ahimsa or nonviolence hold up in today’s fast-paced era, where a message can be sent in minutes, but one can also scroll past without engaging? While Gandhi’s principles still hold up, we can practice ahimsa by challenging unjust systems and ideas without personally attacking people or harboring hatred and without letting that hatred drive our actions.

Melissa Snider:

Thank you so much. Your speech explored how nonviolence isn’t just about avoiding physical harm, but also about words that we use and the way we treat people. How can we stand up for something we believe is wrong without responding with anger or hatred behind that?

Vanshika Gunda:

I believe, like, a lot of nonviolence, sometimes it’s our intention, but other times it’s just our emotions and our stress, you know. Sometimes stress can cloud our judgment, or sometimes we feel very strong emotions. And when we lose control of that, it can lead us to act nonviolently. Like, if you had a conversation with an inmate, if you ask them why they did something, they might not even know themselves. It’s just that emotion might make you lose control. So I believe nonviolence, it involves controlling your emotions and finding ways to really breathe and practice mindfulness.

So I think what would really help is, like, in schools especially, having, like, peace classes, at least 20 minutes to help students deal with that stress and practice nonviolence. Because we have physical health, we have PE in schools, and that’s mandatory. And that really helps us with the physical aspect of our health. But nonviolence is so deeply tied with their mental health as well. And that’s why I feel having these 20-minute peace classes to teach kids how to manage their emotions or breathe and relax would really help us with that.

Melissa Snider:

Yeah. Hey, I’m on board with that. Yeah, we just need some time to reset sometimes.

Vanshika Gunda:

Yeah.

Melissa Snider:

Thank you so much.

Vihaan Sharma:

My name is Vihaan Sharma. I am 10 years old, and I’m in 5th grade. Some core values I included in my speech include Gandhi’s principles of truth, discipline, and leading by example to build trust and create a chain reaction of success for Springfield businesses. First up is truth. Just as Gandhi found the courage to be honest about his childhood mistakes, local businesses must be truthful through fair prices and keeping promises to build lasting customer loyalty. The second thing I chose is discipline.

Because success is not a one-time event, it requires dedication to constantly deliver quality products and good service after every day. Supporting local businesses, which is a community impact, highlights the Old Capitol Farmers Market to show how buying locally creates a ripple effect. Supporting one neighbor or baker often leads a family to spend money at the other downtown businesses on the exact same trip. The third value I chose is leading by example or leadership. Drawing inspiration from Gandhi’s 240-mile Salt March, I emphasize that business owners should lead from the front by treating employees fairly, respecting customers, and actively giving back to the community.

Melissa Snider:

So you mentioned the Old Capitol Farmers Market. How does shopping somewhere like that help connect people in the community?

Vihaan Sharma:

Every dollar that you, like, spend to them, like, it might come around, make our community stronger, and it’ll, like, create ripple, like many people said, that it comes from one store to another and growing our community into something bigger. Like, it’s not like you want to give something to Amazon, which already has a lot of money and it’s rich and it’s famous.

Melissa Snider:

Absolutely. I totally agree with you. Thank you so much.

Vihaan Sharma:

Thank you.

Aria Kochar:

I’m Aria Kochar, and I’m 11, and I’m a fifth grader at Isles Elementary. So my core theme of my speech was swadeshi and sarvodaya. Swadeshi means self-reliance, and sarvodaya means uplifting the community. I took the initiative to interview downtown Springfield business owners Elizabeth Wake and Gordon Davis of the MCT Company to understand why people always go to comfortable national chains instead of going to local shops. When I asked Ms. Wake, she told me that people often get comfortable and get into a habit which is hard to break.

And one thing from Mr. Davis that stayed in my mind was, one, that he only got Sundays to shop for his business and to have family time, and, two, that every dollar that we give them could be $4 back into our own community. So local businesses give back to our community about 50% of what they earn, while 13% of the national chain’s money they give back to their community. So I challenged the audience to break one habit this month by picking one thing to buy from a local business instead of a national chain. And a lot of times people say that there’s nothing to do in this time, but there are many things to do when you look at the event calendar. You can see the Levitt concert series, many 5Ks, and how I finished was I said, “If you don’t like the way your flowers look, maybe you should water them more.”

Melissa Snider:

I love that. That’s awesome. So for our listeners, their challenge is to give back to a local business as opposed to giving money to a big chain store.

Aria Kochar:

Yeah.

Melissa Snider:

Awesome. All right, you guys heard your challenge. So you interviewed some business owners. What surprised you the most about what they said?

Aria Kochar:

So for Miss Elizabeth Wake, I think what she told me was that her business shut down because the community did not give enough support. But when they had events like painting these clay things for Mother’s Day, many people came, but I don’t think a lot of people actually purchased many things. I think they were probably taking advantage of that opportunity, but not supporting the business that was, like, doing it. And Mr. Davis told me that he wakes up early every morning and goes home late every night, and he only gets to hang out with his family and his kids on Sundays. And on Sundays he also has to buy food for his business. So he gets much less family time than anyone else here.

Melissa Snider:

Yeah, they are working very hard to keep the doors open. Well, thank you so much for sharing that.

Ruhi Chanpura:

My name is Ruhi Chanpura.

Ruhi Chanpura:

I’m 12 years old, and I’m in 6th grade.

Ruhi Chanpura:

I go to GIS.

Ruhi Chanpura:

The core theme in my presentation was translating Gandhi’s swadeshi into a modern everyday call to action, which was think local, shop local, and support local.

Ruhi Chanpura:

The one-click contrast acknowledges the convenience of online shopping, but challenges people to pause before clicking the buy now button to ask if the item can be found within our own community first. The $20 chain reaction illustrates how spending just $20 at a neighborhood bakery or bookstore creates an economic ripple effect, paying local employees who then spend money at other local businesses.

Ruhi Chanpura:

Actionable steps focuses on the power of small everyday choices to drive change, encouraging listeners to choose local shops and spread the word to family and friends.

Melissa Snider:

Awesome. Thank you. So what is one thing that you would encourage someone your age to do to support a local business?

Ruhi Chanpura:

Well, first, we can choose, like, local businesses and stuff, instead of always shopping online, and, like, maybe tell our family and friends, like, tell other people our favorite local businesses and just local businesses in general, and encourage them to shop there more.

Ruhi Chanpura:

And we can support local farmers, restaurants, artists, and small business owners and basically be thoughtful shoppers.

Melissa Snider:

Definitely. Awesome. Thank you so much.

Ruhi Chanpura:

You’re welcome.

Melissa Snider:

I love listening to all of your ideas. Thank you all so much for being here today and taking time out of your day to be here.

Student:

Thank you for the invitation.

Melissa Snider:

Once again, you’re listening to Community Voices. I’m your co-host, Melissa Snider, in the studio with Richa Pandey and some of the students who gave speeches during the celebration of Gandhi’s 157th birthday. You’re listening to Community Voices on NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS. Community Voices is events you might have missed and conversations with neighbors, artists, and area business people. You can suggest a guest or comment at communityvoices@nprillinois.org. If you have an upcoming event you would like to share, you can submit it to the NPR Illinois online community calendar of events. Just head to nprillinois.org, click on Calendar, and select Submit an Event. NPR Illinois is made possible in part by listeners like you. Thank you for your support.