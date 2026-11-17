Local Edition | Pillsbury Mill, Post-Election Dissection | November 17, 2026
On this episode of Local Edition:
- Revisiting a conversation with Moving Pillsbury Forward President Chris Richmond and artist and historian Robert Mazrim about Springfield's abandoned Pillsbury mill
- The 2026 US midterm election results: What they mean and where does America go from here.
Music heard on this episode:
- "Hometown Glory" - Adele
- "Be Careful How You Vote" - Sunnyland Slim
- "Great Gig in the Sky" - Pink Floyd