Jason Sudeikis hosts 10th annual Thundergong for Steps of Faith Foundation

NPR Illinois was invited to provide special coverage of THUNDERGONG 2026, bringing audiences inside a press conference highlighting the event and the mission behind it.

During the press conference, Billy Brimblecom Jr., founder of Steps of Faith Foundation, and actor Jason Sudeikis discussed the origins of THUNDERGONG, the organization's work providing prosthetic limbs to individuals who need them, and the lives impacted by its efforts each year.

To learn more about Steps of Faith Foundation, its mission, and THUNDERGONG, visit THUNDERGONG.org.