© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Illinois is conducting a listener survey, and we want to hear from you. It closes November 25. Thank you for helping NPR Illinois better serve our community.
The survey takes just a few minutes to complete: https://go.uis.edu/NPRIL26
Front Row Network

Jason Sudeikis hosts 10th annual Thundergong for Steps of Faith Foundation

By Craig McFarland
Published November 14, 2026 at 11:24 AM CST
Steps of Faith Foundation

NPR Illinois was invited to provide special coverage of THUNDERGONG 2026, bringing audiences inside a press conference highlighting the event and the mission behind it.

During the press conference, Billy Brimblecom Jr., founder of Steps of Faith Foundation, and actor Jason Sudeikis discussed the origins of THUNDERGONG, the organization's work providing prosthetic limbs to individuals who need them, and the lives impacted by its efforts each year.

To learn more about Steps of Faith Foundation, its mission, and THUNDERGONG, visit THUNDERGONG.org.

Front Row Network
Stay Connected
Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland
Related Stories