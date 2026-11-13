Local Edition | Equal Rights Amendment, IHSA Playoffs | November 13, 2026
On this episode of Local Edition:
- In 'Elusive Victory,' the Equal Rights Amendment fight grinds to a halt in Illinois
- IHSA football playoffs in full swing across Illinois
Music heard on this episode:
- "Hometown Glory" - Adele
- "Boys of Fall" - Kenny Chesney
- "Great Gig in the Sky" - Pink Floyd
During this episode, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library is erroneously referred to as the "Abraham Lincoln Public Library." We apologize for the error.