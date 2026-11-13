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Local Edition

Local Edition | Equal Rights Amendment, IHSA Playoffs | November 13, 2026

Published November 13, 2026 at 10:10 AM CST
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On this episode of Local Edition:

Music heard on this episode:

  • "Hometown Glory" - Adele
  • "Boys of Fall" - Kenny Chesney
  • "Great Gig in the Sky" - Pink Floyd

During this episode, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library is erroneously referred to as the "Abraham Lincoln Public Library." We apologize for the error.

Tags
Local Edition 2026 Equal Rights AmendmentEqual Rights Amendment (ERA)Equal Rights Amendment IllinoisIHSAIllinois High School Association
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