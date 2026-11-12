Rebecca Lowe Talks Ted Lasso Season 4 Commentary Role & World Cup Stories!

We just can't stop! We're once again thrilled to welcome a special guest to the podcast who might just be the mostly widely-seen person we've ever had on: REBECCA LOWE! Rebecca is the global voice of soccer being a presenter, reporter and host for well over 20 years now. She has been the host of NBC's Premiere League Saturdays since 2013 and was the full-on lead of Fox's 2026 World Cup coverage. But undoubtedly you all know her and Jill Scott as the voice of the Lady Greyhounds in Season 4!

We talk about how the Season 4 arc came together, what is was like being there at THE VERY START of Ted Lasso's existence in 2013, her commentary work with Brendan Hunt during the World Cup, how smart Brendan REALLY IS, and of course chatting Premiere League and looking ahead to the Women's World Cup! ENJOY this convo with a truly fantastic person!

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

FEATURING: Craig McFarland and Jeremy Goeckner

Named the best Ted Lasso Podcast:

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