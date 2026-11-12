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Front Row Network

Rebecca Lowe Talks Ted Lasso Season 4 Commentary Role & World Cup Stories!

By Jeremy Goeckner,
Craig McFarland
Published November 12, 2026 at 11:32 AM CST

We just can't stop! We're once again thrilled to welcome a special guest to the podcast who might just be the mostly widely-seen person we've ever had on: REBECCA LOWE! Rebecca is the global voice of soccer being a presenter, reporter and host for well over 20 years now. She has been the host of NBC's Premiere League Saturdays since 2013 and was the full-on lead of Fox's 2026 World Cup coverage. But undoubtedly you all know her and Jill Scott as the voice of the Lady Greyhounds in Season 4!

We talk about how the Season 4 arc came together, what is was like being there at THE VERY START of Ted Lasso's existence in 2013, her commentary work with Brendan Hunt during the World Cup, how smart Brendan REALLY IS, and of course chatting Premiere League and looking ahead to the Women's World Cup! ENJOY this convo with a truly fantastic person!

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

FEATURING: Craig McFarland and Jeremy Goeckner

Named the best Ted Lasso Podcast:
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Email the Show at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠frontrowlasso@gmail.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

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Jeremy Goeckner
Jeremy is the creator and Editor-In-Chief of the Front Row Network. He also hosts Network show "Are You Afraid of the Podcast?" with his wife Sara Baltusevich.
See stories by Jeremy Goeckner
Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland
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