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Front Row Network

Jake Painter goes one-on-one with the Front Row Network

By Brandon Davis
Published November 13, 2026 at 3:43 PM CST

The Front Row Network welcomes professional wrestler, Jake Painter. Brandon and Jake chat about his wrestling origins and commitment to storytelling in the ring. Jake also talks about his commitment to true friendships in the wrestling world.

The two also preview his upcoming match this Saturday evening against Mario Pardua for Midwest Wrestling Coalition. The show will be at 407 Jefferson St in Donnellson, IL. Doors open at 6pm/Bell time at 7pm.

Community Voices 2026
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Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
See stories by Brandon Davis
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