Jake Painter goes one-on-one with the Front Row Network

The Front Row Network welcomes professional wrestler, Jake Painter. Brandon and Jake chat about his wrestling origins and commitment to storytelling in the ring. Jake also talks about his commitment to true friendships in the wrestling world.

The two also preview his upcoming match this Saturday evening against Mario Pardua for Midwest Wrestling Coalition. The show will be at 407 Jefferson St in Donnellson, IL. Doors open at 6pm/Bell time at 7pm.