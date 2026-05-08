Cyberattack hits U of I schools, others | First Listen

First Listen for Friday, May 8, 2026.

- A ransomware attack to the Canvas course management system is impacting colleges and universities across the country. The University of Illinois and Illinois State University use the system. The attack has resulted in students and professors being unable to access assignments and some exams, just as the spring semester is ending.

- Republican Congressman Darin LaHood said there no public money should go to President Trump's White House ballroom project and that names of any donors should be made public.

- Bryan Rives, the Director of the UIS Performing Arts Center, has announced he will retire next month. Sarah Brewer, the Director of Development for the center, will take over while a national search is conducted.