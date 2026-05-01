DOJ opens investigations into dozens of Illinois school districts | First Listen
First Listen for May 1, 2026:
- The Illinois Accountability Commission issues its final report into Operation Midway Blitz last fall.
- The Trump Administration is investigating 36 Illinois school districts over "gender ideology."
- Three men are charged with a hate crime that allegedly happened in Paris, Illinois.
- A city in Missouri is cleaning up after a major hail storm this week caused widespread damage and killed a zoo animal.