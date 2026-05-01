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DOJ opens investigations into dozens of Illinois school districts | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published May 1, 2026 at 7:13 AM CDT
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First Listen for May 1, 2026:

- The Illinois Accountability Commission issues its final report into Operation Midway Blitz last fall.

- The Trump Administration is investigating 36 Illinois school districts over "gender ideology."

- Three men are charged with a hate crime that allegedly happened in Paris, Illinois.

- A city in Missouri is cleaning up after a major hail storm this week caused widespread damage and killed a zoo animal.

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Sean Crawford
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