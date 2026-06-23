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Illinois leaders raise concerns about federal disaster relief | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published June 23, 2026 at 6:41 AM CDT
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First Listen for Tuesday, June 23, 2026:

- Illinois leaders, including Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Dick Durbin, say they are worried about how FEMA is operating,. The state is still assessing damage from recent storms and has yet to submit an aid request.

- A tornado in southern Illinois Sunday was rated an EF-3. Two people were killed and 5 hurt.

- Archer Daniels Midland announces a major investment in Decatur that is expected to add jobs.

- The president of a Peoria museum said his organization's involvement representing Illinois in the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C. should not be viewed as a political.

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