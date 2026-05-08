Bridge painting along I-72 starting Monday will require lane closures

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced bridge painting along Interstate 72 on Springfield's west side will begin May 11. The work will require lane closures.

Bridges over the railroad tracks and east of the Wabash Avenue interchange in Springfield will be painted. Message boards, signs and barrels will be used to direct traffic.

According to IDOT, benefits from this project include protecting the bridges from the elements and corrosion which will preserve the lifespan of the bridges. This project is expected to be completed at the beginning of July.

Officials say motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are also urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

