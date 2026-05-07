Jesus Christ Superstar comes to the stage for Springfield Theatre Centre

Craig speaks with co-directors Preston Dodd and Roy Lowery about the upcoming performances of Jesus Christ Superstar coming to the Hoogland Center for the Arts May 7-9 and 15-17. This is part of the Springfield Theatre Centre season.

"Jesus Christ Superstar, the first musical by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber to be produced for the professional stage. A timeless work, the rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, Superstar follows the last week of Jesus Christ’s life. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire."