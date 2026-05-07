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Chicago's mayor lobbies the legislature | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published May 7, 2026 at 6:13 AM CDT
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First Listen for May 7, 2026:

- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson came to Springfield asking lawmakers for financial for his city.

- The Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal ICE shooting that happened in the Chicago area last fall.

- Rep. Darin LaHood said it's time to find a diplomatic solution with Iran to bring down fuel prices.

- Members of the AFSCME local that was on strike for nearly a month at Illinois State University has ratified a new contract.

- The Levitt AMP Springfield music series has unveiled its lineup for this season, which begins at the end of May.

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