Illinois acts to protect abortion information | First Listen

First Listen for June 25, 2026:

- Gov. Pritzker used the 4th anniversary of the Dobbs decision to sign a law that protects patient information from states that criminalize abortion. Illinois has seen an influx of people coming to the state for reproductive health care.

- Mawa Iqbal reports on a setback the governor suffered in the spring session dealing with a housing package.

- Two Quincy teachers have had their licenses suspended for classroom actions.

- Overall, Illinois schools suspend Black students at much higher rates than their white peers. We introduce you to a large Chicago school that does things differently.