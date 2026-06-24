© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Build a transformational philanthropy program for this trusted NPR affiliate.
Seeking a 100% major gift fundraiser passionate about public media to develop relationships with people who support an informed and civil central Illinois.
Hire will have community visibility, many prospects, and professional resources.
Interviews in progress, open until filled. Apply now.
First Listen logo
First Listen

Former EMS worker sentenced in death of Earl Moore Jr. | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published June 24, 2026 at 6:15 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
First Listen logo

First Listen for Wednesday, June 24, 2026:

- Peter Cadigan was sentenced to probation and community service in the death of Earl Moore Jr., a Black Springfield man who suffocated when he was retrained face-down on a stretcher in 2022. Cadigan was also sentenced to 180 days in prison, but was given credit for time served.

- Springfield's Lanphier High School suspends Black students at a higher rate than almost any other school in the state.

- Today marks four years since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Illinois has become a destination for those seeking abortions.

- Standout freshman Keaton Wagler from the University of Illinois was a top 5 pick in last night's NBA draft.

Tags
First Listen 2026 First Listen
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories