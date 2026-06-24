Former EMS worker sentenced in death of Earl Moore Jr. | First Listen

First Listen for Wednesday, June 24, 2026:

- Peter Cadigan was sentenced to probation and community service in the death of Earl Moore Jr., a Black Springfield man who suffocated when he was retrained face-down on a stretcher in 2022. Cadigan was also sentenced to 180 days in prison, but was given credit for time served.

- Springfield's Lanphier High School suspends Black students at a higher rate than almost any other school in the state.

- Today marks four years since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Illinois has become a destination for those seeking abortions.

- Standout freshman Keaton Wagler from the University of Illinois was a top 5 pick in last night's NBA draft.