© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
First Listen logo
First Listen

Talks continue in an effort to keep the Bears playing in Illinois | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published March 25, 2026 at 6:41 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
First Listen logo

First Listen for Wednesday, March 25, 2026:

- Illinois lawmakers are still in negotiations on a plan to prevent the Chicago Bears from moving to a stadium in Indiana. Gov. Pritzker said he wants it done "sooner rather than later."

- The chairman of the firm that owns White Oaks Mall in Springfield has died.

- The war in the Persian Gulf is more bad news for American farmers.

- A bill to regulate homeowners and auto insurance is moving in the Illinois General Assembly, despite the insurance lobby's opposition.

Tags
First Listen 2026 First Listen
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories