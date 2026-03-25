Talks continue in an effort to keep the Bears playing in Illinois | First Listen

First Listen for Wednesday, March 25, 2026:

- Illinois lawmakers are still in negotiations on a plan to prevent the Chicago Bears from moving to a stadium in Indiana. Gov. Pritzker said he wants it done "sooner rather than later."

- The chairman of the firm that owns White Oaks Mall in Springfield has died.

- The war in the Persian Gulf is more bad news for American farmers.

- A bill to regulate homeowners and auto insurance is moving in the Illinois General Assembly, despite the insurance lobby's opposition.