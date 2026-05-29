© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Build a transformational philanthropy program for this trusted NPR affiliate.
Seeking a 100% major gift fundraiser passionate about public media to develop relationships with people who support an informed and civil central Illinois.
Hire will have community visibility, many prospects, and professional resources.
Interviews in progress, open until filled. Apply now.

Are you availabile to be a local fill-in anchor on Morning Edition and/or All Things Considered?
Must be available with notice either weekdays from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and/or 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Apply by June 5, 5 p.m.
Front Row Network

Rob Cesternino celebrates the legacy of Survivor and RHAP with the Front Row

By Brandon Davis
Published May 29, 2026 at 3:40 PM CDT

The Front Row Network is pleased to welcome Rob Cesternino. Rob is a legendary Survivor contestant who has created a thriving podcast community called "Rob Has a Podcast". He recently penned "The Tribe and I Have Spoken: The Definitive (Unofficial) Lore and Legacy from the Game's Smartest Surviving Loser". The book chronicles both the story of Survivor and Rob's personal life & career trajectory. Brandon and Rob chat about Survivor's legacy and how the genesis of RHAP. They also touch on where Survivor goes after Season 50.

The Tribe and I Have Spoken: The Definitive (Unofficial) Lore and Legacy from the Game's Smartest Surviving Loser" is available from Atria Books wherever books are sold.

Rob Cesternino, the two-time Survivor player referred to by Jeff Probst as “the smartest player never to win Survivor,” is the creator and host of Rob Has a Podcast. Since 2010, Rob has covered reality TV shows such as Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and more. The show has won five People’s Choice Podcast Awards. Rob is a proud husband, father of two, and friend to thousands in the RHAP community.

Tags
Community Voices 2026 survivor
Stay Connected
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
See stories by Brandon Davis
Related Stories