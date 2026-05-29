Rob Cesternino celebrates the legacy of Survivor and RHAP with the Front Row

The Front Row Network is pleased to welcome Rob Cesternino. Rob is a legendary Survivor contestant who has created a thriving podcast community called "Rob Has a Podcast". He recently penned "The Tribe and I Have Spoken: The Definitive (Unofficial) Lore and Legacy from the Game's Smartest Surviving Loser". The book chronicles both the story of Survivor and Rob's personal life & career trajectory. Brandon and Rob chat about Survivor's legacy and how the genesis of RHAP. They also touch on where Survivor goes after Season 50.

The Tribe and I Have Spoken: The Definitive (Unofficial) Lore and Legacy from the Game's Smartest Surviving Loser" is available from Atria Books wherever books are sold.

Rob Cesternino, the two-time Survivor player referred to by Jeff Probst as “the smartest player never to win Survivor,” is the creator and host of Rob Has a Podcast. Since 2010, Rob has covered reality TV shows such as Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and more. The show has won five People’s Choice Podcast Awards. Rob is a proud husband, father of two, and friend to thousands in the RHAP community.

