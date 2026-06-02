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Artists shine light on Black women's experiences in local play

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Craig McFarland
Published June 2, 2026 at 1:12 PM CDT
Springfield Theatre Centre

Springfield Theatre Centre will close their season with a production of "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf on June 12-14 and 19-21. Craig was able to talk to director Reggie Guyton along with cast members India Pierce and Lakeia Crawford about the upcoming show and how they became involved in the production.

"For colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf: This groundbreaking "choreopoem" is a spellbinding collection of vivid prose and free verse narratives about and performed by Black women. Capturing the brutal, tender and dramatic lives of contemporary Black women, for colored girls... offers a transformative, riveting evening of provocative dance, music and poetry."
Community Voices
Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland