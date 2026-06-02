Artists shine light on Black women's experiences in local play

Springfield Theatre Centre will close their season with a production of "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf on June 12-14 and 19-21. Craig was able to talk to director Reggie Guyton along with cast members India Pierce and Lakeia Crawford about the upcoming show and how they became involved in the production.

"For colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf: This groundbreaking "choreopoem" is a spellbinding collection of vivid prose and free verse narratives about and performed by Black women. Capturing the brutal, tender and dramatic lives of contemporary Black women, for colored girls... offers a transformative, riveting evening of provocative dance, music and poetry."