High School Robot Design Award Winners #14204 Super SCREAM Bros speak on trek to World Championships

(transcript pending)

I am Avika, a high school junior living in the Decatur area. I am a member of our local 4-H affiliated FIRST Tech Challenge team, #14204 Super SCREAM Bros. Earlier this month, we competed at the Illinois State Championship where we won the Robot Design Award, placed 1st in the qualification matches, and placed as the first seed alliance captain in playoffs. Our hard work and performance allowed for our advancement to the international World Championship in Houston in late April, where we will be one of seven teams representing the state of Illinois. We think this would be a great opportunity to spread FIRST and STEAM-related activities, inspiring and captivating the people of central Illinois.

Avika Sharma

Outreach Co-Lead & Mechanical Designer

#14204 Super SCREAM Bros.

avikasharma216@gmail.com

