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Build a transformational philanthropy program for this trusted NPR affiliate.
Seeking a 100% major gift fundraiser passionate about public media to develop relationships with people who support an informed and civil central Illinois.
Hire will have community visibility, many prospects, and professional resources.
Interviews in progress, open until filled. Apply now.

Are you availabile to be a local fill-in anchor on Morning Edition and/or All Things Considered?
Must be available with notice either weekdays from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and/or 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Apply by June 5, 5 p.m.
Arts & Life
Jeff C. Williams
Jeff C. Williams joined NPR Illinois in February of 2026.
See stories by Jeff C. Williams