Ellen Wiker highest accolade Girl Scout Gold Award for efforts to reduce cat overcrowding in Menard County

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LOCAL GIRL SCOUT EARNS GOLD AWARD, HIGHEST HONOR IN GIRL SCOUTING

Ellen Wiker Aims to Reduce Cat Overcrowding in Area Animal Shelters

Ellen Wiker of Athens has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest honor in Girl Scouting, for her efforts to reduce cat overcrowding at Menard County Animal Control Shelter and other animal welfare programs in her community.

Ellen discovered that feral and stray cats were being housed in the same spaces as domesticated cats at her local shelter due to lack of space. This proximity often led to increased stress, restricted exercise, and a rise in inter-animal injuries and communicable illnesses.

To provide a practical solution, the Athens High School student built six durable outdoor shelters and donated them to the animal shelter and various community animal welfare programs to support their animal care efforts. These structures offered feral cats essential protection from the elements while effectively expanding the shelter's footprint.

Recognizing that physical infrastructure is only one part of the solution, Ellen also launched a social media initiative, highlighting the importance of adoption and showcasing individual cats to help them find "forever homes," leading to several adoptions. She also organized a community donation drive to collect essential supplies to offset the shelter’s operational costs and improve daily care standards.

“I gained a lot of empathy throughout this project,” shared Ellen. “It was eye opening to see how hard these facilities work to keep the cat population safe and healthy.”

The prestigious Gold Award is the highest achievement a Girl Scout can receive, earned by girls in grades 9-12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership and create a significant and sustainable positive change in a community. Gold Award Girl Scouts address the root cause of a problem, plan and implement innovative solutions to drive lasting change, and lead a team of people to success - all while learning essential skills that prepare them for all aspects of life.

Ellen is one of eleven 2026 Gold Award Girl Scouts in central Illinois. Together, these young women have devoted over 1,000 hours of service to causes they are passionate about, proving they are committed to making their communities – and the world – a better place.

The Gold Award Girl Scouts will be honored for their remarkable achievements at Girl Scouts of Central Illinois’ Green Carpet Gala Awards Ceremony on April 19 from 1-4 p.m. at Erin’s Pavilion in Springfield.

Girls in grades K–12 can join Girl Scouts any time during the year to begin their Girl Scout journey. As girls grow with Girl Scouts, they learn hands-on leadership skills they’ll use to make their mark through the Gold Award and beyond.

To join or volunteer, visit GetYourGirlPower.org.

About Girl Scouts of Central Illinois

Girl Scouts of Central Illinois (GSCI) serves over 10,000 girls and 2,000 adult members in 38 counties throughout central Illinois with the mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Through GSCI’s programming, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges – whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and thousands of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join, volunteer, reconnect, or support Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, visit GetYourGirlPower.org or call 888-623-1237.

Katrina Steubinger

Marketing Manager

Girl Scouts of Central Illinois

Peoria Service Center

1103 W. Lake Ave., Peoria, IL 61614

Direct: 309-282-0823

Customer Care: 888-623-1237

Girl Scouts of Central Illinois aspires to be

an organization that is anti-racist, inclusive

of members’ identities, and equitable,

building accessibility to Girl Scouting for all.