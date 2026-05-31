Caroline Barris celebrates the legacy of Marilyn Monroe and her father George Barris

Front Row Classics is celebrating the 100th birthday of Marilyn Monroe with several special guests over the next couple days. Brandon, firstly, welcomes Caroline Barris. Caroline is the daughter of legendary photographer, George Barris. Brandon and Caroline discuss her father's deep friendship with Marilyn and how his photographs were some of the most personal ever taken of the icon. They also discuss Marilyn's legacy a century after her birth.

You can visit www.inhollywoodland.com to see the current work of the George Barris Estate. You can also find them on Instagram.