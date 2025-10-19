Front Row Classics mixes a few 'Hitchcocktails' with author Laurence Maslon

Front Row Classics welcomes author Laurence Maslon to celebrate the art of both Alfred Hitchcock and a great drink. Maslon recently wrote "Hitchcocktails: Lethal Libations inspired by the Master of Suspense". The books pairs Hitchcock's legendary films with a cocktail appropriate for the occasion. Larry mixes both film history and mixology in an attractive package for both films fans and drink enthusiasts alike.

"Hitchcocktails: Lethal Libations inspired by the Master of Suspense" is available now from Weldon Owen wherever books are sold.

Laurence Maslon is an arts professor at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, as well as associate chair of the Graduate Acting Program. His most recent book is an updated companion volume to the PBS series Broadway: The American Musical. He is also the host and producer of the weekly radio series, Broadway to Main Street (winner of the 2019 ASCAP Foundation/Deems Taylor Award for Radio Broadcast) on the NPR station WLIW-FM. He edited the two-volume set American Musicals (1927-1969) for Library of America, as well as their Kaufman & Co., Broadway comedies by George S. Kaufman. Other books include the companion book to Come From Away, Broadway to Main Street: How Show Music Enchanted America (Oxford), The Sound of Music Companion, and the South Pacific Companion. He is the writer and coproducer of the PBS American Masters documentary, Sammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me, and wrote American Masters documentary Richard Rodgers: The Sweetest Sounds. He served on the nominating committee for the Tony Awards from 2007 to 2010. He has written for the New York Times, the Washington Post, the New Yorker, Opera News, Stagebill, and American Theatre. Mr. Maslon, otherwise a nice guy, mixes a mean drink.