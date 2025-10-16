The Front Row welcomes Wrestler Dante Pharaoh

The Front Row Network welcome Dante Pharaoh to the podcast this week. Dante is a talented performer who has been making his name known throughout our area. This weekend, he'll be challenging Mario Pardua for the Midwest Wrestling Coalition Heavyweight Championship in Brighton, IL. Brandon and Dante discuss his origins in wrestling as well and what his ultimate goals are.

You can find more information for this weekend's free show at Midwest Wrestling Coalition's Facebook and Instagram pages.