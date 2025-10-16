© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Front Row welcomes Wrestler Dante Pharaoh

By Brandon Davis
Published October 16, 2025 at 11:34 PM CDT
Brandon and Dante Pharaoh chat about his upcoming show at Midwest Wrestling Coalition
The Front Row Network welcome Dante Pharaoh to the podcast this week. Dante is a talented performer who has been making his name known throughout our area. This weekend, he'll be challenging Mario Pardua for the Midwest Wrestling Coalition Heavyweight Championship in Brighton, IL. Brandon and Dante discuss his origins in wrestling as well and what his ultimate goals are.

You can find more information for this weekend's free show at Midwest Wrestling Coalition's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Community Voices 2025 Film
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
