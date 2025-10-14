© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Front Row Network

Kevin Smith opens up on fandom, filmmaking and his lasting legacy in candid talk with The Front Row Network

By Craig McFarland
Published October 14, 2025 at 3:26 PM CDT
Jeremie Bailey Photography

Craig had the incredible opportunity to sit down with director/podcaster Kevin Smith while he was in Chicago last week. Long time listeners to The Front Row Network know Kevin's impact on inspiring the creation of the network 10 years ago. The two chat about Kevin's impact on his fans, and his perspective on his career and future.

This episode contains explicit content.

Check out the video of the interview on YouTube.

Listen to the interview on a direct podcast link.

Front Row Network
Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
