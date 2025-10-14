Kevin Smith opens up on fandom, filmmaking and his lasting legacy in candid talk with The Front Row Network
Craig had the incredible opportunity to sit down with director/podcaster Kevin Smith while he was in Chicago last week. Long time listeners to The Front Row Network know Kevin's impact on inspiring the creation of the network 10 years ago. The two chat about Kevin's impact on his fans, and his perspective on his career and future.
This episode contains explicit content.
