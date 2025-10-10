Songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez talk Disney, Broadway and more on Beyond the Mouse

This week on Beyond the Mouse, we’re thrilled to bring you an exclusive interview with the powerhouse songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez!

From creating unforgettable melodies to shaping the emotional core of modern Disney classics, Kristen and Robert have redefined what it means to make magic through music. Their award-winning work includes iconic songs from Disney’s Frozen (“Let It Go”), Frozen II (“Into the Unknown”), and Coco (“Remember Me”), as well as their Emmy-winning contributions to WandaVision.

Robert Lopez holds the extraordinary distinction of being the only person to achieve a double EGOT—earning twoEmmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards—a testament to the duo’s unmatched impact on the world of music and storytelling.

Whether you're a lifelong Disney fan or a lover of musical theater, you won’t want to miss this deep dive into the creative process, inspirations, and behind-the-scenes stories from two of the most influential songwriters of our time.

