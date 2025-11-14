No details yet regarding state agency spending cuts | First Listen

First Listen for Friday, Nov. 14, 2025

- Details on how state agencies plan to implement spending cuts, which were ordered by Gov. Pritzker last month, have yet to be released.

- Sen. Dick Durbin is defending his vote to end the federal government shutdown.

- A lottery was held this week to determine the placement of order of candidate names on the primary ballot.

- A federal judge has ordered the release of more than 600 migrants arrested under the Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago.