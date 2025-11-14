© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
First Listen logo
First Listen

No details yet regarding state agency spending cuts | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published November 14, 2025 at 6:13 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
First Listen logo

First Listen for Friday, Nov. 14, 2025

- Details on how state agencies plan to implement spending cuts, which were ordered by Gov. Pritzker last month, have yet to be released.

- Sen. Dick Durbin is defending his vote to end the federal government shutdown.

- A lottery was held this week to determine the placement of order of candidate names on the primary ballot.

- A federal judge has ordered the release of more than 600 migrants arrested under the Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago.

Tags
First Listen 2025 First Listen
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories