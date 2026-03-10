© 2026 NPR Illinois
First Listen

Springfield public schools to start classes after the Illinois State Fair | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published March 10, 2026 at 7:13 AM CDT
First Listen for Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

- The District 186 School Board votes to wait until after the Illinois State Fair ends to start classes. Students will return Aug. 24.

- A plan to change university funding in Illinois doesn't have the backing of the state's flagship system.

- Illinois Democrats are urging those mailing their ballots to have them in before 5 p.m. today.

- Two women died in a wrong way collision on I-55 Monday.

Sean Crawford
