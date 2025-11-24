AEW's RJ City visits Front Row Classics

Front Row Classics welcomes All Elite Wrestling's writer & host RJ City. RJ is a former professional wrestler who has maneuvered his way to the creative side in recent years. We discuss his early career and how classic film and television has influenced his creative life. Brandon and RJ also discuss the art of interviewing and his role as one of the architects in the "Timeless" Toni Storm storyline. Storm has made several appearances with Turner Classic Movies in one of the most fun crossovers in recent memory.

