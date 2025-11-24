© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
AEW's RJ City visits Front Row Classics

By Brandon Davis
Published November 24, 2025 at 12:25 AM CST
AEW

Front Row Classics welcomes All Elite Wrestling's writer & host RJ City. RJ is a former professional wrestler who has maneuvered his way to the creative side in recent years. We discuss his early career and how classic film and television has influenced his creative life. Brandon and RJ also discuss the art of interviewing and his role as one of the architects in the "Timeless" Toni Storm storyline. Storm has made several appearances with Turner Classic Movies in one of the most fun crossovers in recent memory.

Community Voices 2025 Film
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
See stories by Brandon Davis
