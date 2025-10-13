© 2025 NPR Illinois
Illinois budget clouds are forming | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published October 13, 2025 at 6:14 AM CDT
First Listen for Monday Oct. 13, 2025.

* The Illinois governor's budget office is predicting a growing budget deficit. Lawmakers are expected to consider the problem during the fall legislative session, which begins tomorrow.

* Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is scheduled to report to prison today.

* A federal appeals court rules on deployment of National Guards troops in Chicago.

* Eastern Illinois University offers employee buyouts.

