Illinois budget clouds are forming | First Listen
First Listen for Monday Oct. 13, 2025.
* The Illinois governor's budget office is predicting a growing budget deficit. Lawmakers are expected to consider the problem during the fall legislative session, which begins tomorrow.
* Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is scheduled to report to prison today.
* A federal appeals court rules on deployment of National Guards troops in Chicago.
* Eastern Illinois University offers employee buyouts.