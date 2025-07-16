Ben Mankiewicz chats new season of 'The Plot Thickens' with Front Row Classics

Front Row Classics is thrilled to welcome back Turner Classics Movies' host, Ben Mankiewicz. Brandon and Ben are chatting about the new season of the TCM podcast, The Plot Thickens. This season focuses on the storied production of 1963's Cleopatra. Ben's great-uncle, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, helmed the mammoth production and had to navigate through one of the most stressful shoots in Hollywood history. This season, you'll hear many of the participants through their own words. Some long-standing myths will even be busted,

The new season of The Plot Thickens drops tomorrow, July 17th on all podcast apps. You can view a preview here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PrfmsztBlwI