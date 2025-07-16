© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get involved now! ProtectMyPublicMedia.org Make the call.
Front Row Network

Ben Mankiewicz chats new season of 'The Plot Thickens' with Front Row Classics

By Brandon Davis
Published July 16, 2025 at 11:05 AM CDT
Turner Classic Movies
/
WBD

Front Row Classics is thrilled to welcome back Turner Classics Movies' host, Ben Mankiewicz. Brandon and Ben are chatting about the new season of the TCM podcast, The Plot Thickens. This season focuses on the storied production of 1963's Cleopatra. Ben's great-uncle, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, helmed the mammoth production and had to navigate through one of the most stressful shoots in Hollywood history. This season, you'll hear many of the participants through their own words. Some long-standing myths will even be busted,

The new season of The Plot Thickens drops tomorrow, July 17th on all podcast apps. You can view a preview here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PrfmsztBlwI

Tags
Community Voices 2025 Film
Stay Connected
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
See stories by Brandon Davis
Related Stories