Front Row Classics discusses 'Gypsy' with Champaign director and cast member.

Front Row Classics is taking a look at the 1962 film adaptation of Gypsy. Brandon is joined by Jordan Rinkenberger and Kimmy Schofield to discuss the film. Jordan is the director of the upcoming production by Champaign Urbana Drama Makers in Champaign, IL. Kimmy will be tackling the legendary role of Louise in this production. The three discuss the film adaptation and how it compares to the stage production. The performances of Rosalind Russell, Natalie Wood and Karl Malden are also discussed.

For my listeners in the Central Illinois area, performances of Gypsy will be July 17-19 at 7pm and July 20th at 2pm.

Tickets can be found at www.cudramamakers.com

LISTEN: https://linktr.ee/FrontRowClassics