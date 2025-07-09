© 2025 NPR Illinois
First Listen logo
First Listen

Remembering Dr. Swing | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published July 9, 2025 at 7:58 AM CDT
NPR Illinois

Today's headlines:

- The Village of Chatham is asking residents to conserve water due to a water main break that has left tanks low.

- Democrats are demanding U.S. Environmental Protection Agency employees placed on leave be reinstated. The employees signed a letter of dissent last week.

- Jacksonville authorities are dealing with a grease spill along Morton Ave.

And we talk with Tim Schweizer about the death of longtime music host Bill Hickerson, also known as Dr. Swing. He was with NPR Illinois at the beginning in 1975 and hosted a music show on the station until 1997. He died Monday at 84.

