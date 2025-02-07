Front Row Classics celebrates Classic Hollywood with content creator John Joseph

Front Row Classics welcomes content creator John Joseph to the show. John Joseph has a series of classic Hollywood related videos and posts through his various social media platforms. He and Brandon discuss the origins of their classic film fandom, favorite films and the studio system. The conversation, then, moves to the career of Debbie Reynolds and. specifically, The Tender Trap.

You can find John Joseph's various content at

https://linktr.ee/itsjohnjoseph