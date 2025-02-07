© 2025 NPR Illinois
Front Row Classics celebrates Classic Hollywood with content creator John Joseph

By Brandon Davis
Published February 7, 2025 at 11:29 AM CST
Front Row Classics welcomes Classic Hollywood content creator John Joseph.

Front Row Classics welcomes content creator John Joseph to the show. John Joseph has a series of classic Hollywood related videos and posts through his various social media platforms. He and Brandon discuss the origins of their classic film fandom, favorite films and the studio system. The conversation, then, moves to the career of Debbie Reynolds and. specifically, The Tender Trap.

You can find John Joseph's various content at

https://linktr.ee/itsjohnjoseph

Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
