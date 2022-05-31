Caamp-ing out at the top of The X Chart
91-Nine The X chart for the Week of May 22-28, 2022
Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|Title - Artist (Publisher)
|1. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP Music)
|2. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
|3. Shades of Blue - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
|4. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
|5. Falling Apart (Right Now) - Wilco (d8pm Records)
|6. My Love - Florence + the Machine (Polydor)
|7. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
|8. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records)
|9. Sycamores - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
|10. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Astrawerks)
|11. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
|12. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch Records)
|13. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
|14. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal Music)
|15. Take My Heart (I'll Take Yours Too) - The Heavy Hours (BMG Rights Management)
|16. Ain't Killed Me Yet - Adia Victoria (Atlantic)
|17. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
|18. What Me Worry - Portugal. The Man (Atlantic)
|19. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
|20. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records)
|21. Long Way 'Round - Jewel (Word Matter)
|22. Live With Me - Sheryl Crow (Big Machine)
|23. Shotgun - Soccer Mommy (Loma Vista)
|24. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord)
|25. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records)
|26. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
|27. What's The Trick? - Jack White (Third Man)
|28. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main)
|29. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs)
|30. Wild - Spoon (Matador)
|31. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal)
|32. Kitty Hawk Fly - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
|33. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner)
|34. John Wayne - Whiskey Myers (Wiggy Thump)
|35. Hard Drive Gold - Alt-J (Infectious Music)
|36. Shut Off the Lights - Bastille (EMI-Virgin)
|37. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD)
|38. Love's Train - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic (Atlantic)
|39. Turn Up the Sunshine - Diana Ross & Tame Impala (Decca)
|40. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records)
|41. One Shot of Rock and Roll - Jeremy and the Harlequins (Pasadena)
|42. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti)
|43. (Don't) Hold Me Down - PM Warson (Legere)
|44. Paddle to the Stars - The Dip (Dualtone)
|45. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
|46. Loved You A Little - The Maine, Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands (Photo Finish)
|47. Atomized - Andrew Bird (Wegaman)
|48. Heavy Heart - Bartees Strange (4 AD Ltd.)
|49. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red)
|50. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records)
|51. I'm On Your Side - Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats (Stax)
|52. Good Day - Seratones (New West)
|53. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
|54. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note)
|55. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation)
|56. Unnecessary Drama - Belle and Sebastian (Belle and Sebastian)
|57. One Step Ahead - Jack Johnson (Jack Johnson)
|58. This Is a Photograph - Kevin Morby (Dead Oceans)
|59. Supermodel - Maneskin (Epic)
|60. No ID - Tank and the Bangas (Wave Forecast)
|61. Easy - The Doobie Brothers (Island)
|62. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records)
|63. How Dare You Want More - Bleachers (RCA)
|64. E-Ticket - Elton John & Eddie Vedder (EMI)
|65. Waiting on a War - Foo Fighters (Roswell Records)
|66. Solar Power - Lorde (Universal Music NZ)
|67. Broken - Alfie Tempelman (Chess Club)
|68. Drink the New Wine - Bauhaus (Bauhaus Music)
|69. Tears For Ukraine - Billy Craig (Rock Island)
|70. Wildlife - Billy Dodge Moody (Pasadena)
|71. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records)
|72. Tropical Thunderstorm - Constance Hauman (Isotopia)
|73. Faith - Culture Wars (Pool Toys Worldwide)
|74. Revolution - Deepfall (Deepfall)
|75. Kick - Def Leppard (Universal Music)
|76. This is Paradise - Don't Believe In Ghosts (Imagen)
|77. Welcome 2 Club XIII - Drive-By Truckers (ATO)
|78. Leslie Anne - Eric Ashley (Eashley Music)
|79. Anyone For You - George Ezra (Columbia)
|80. Lost Track - Haim (Columbia)
|81. Ready For Combat - Icon For Hire (Icon For Hire)
|82. Bones - Imagine Dragons (Interscope)
|83. Enemy (From the series Arcane League of Legends) - Imagine Dragons (KIDinaKORNER)
|84. Cheer Up Baby - Inhaler (Polydor)
|85. Young Man - Jamestown Revival (Jamestown Revival Recordings)
|86. Never Coming Back - John Doe (Fat Possum)
|87. Htis - Meg Myers (Sumerian)
|88. I Got You - Michael Franti & Spearhead (Boo Boo Wax)
|89. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green)
|90. Electrify My Love - Mondo Cozmo (Last Gang)
|91. Hayloft II - Mother Mother (Warner)
|92. These Are the Ways - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner)
|93. Settling - Ripe (Glassnote)
|94. How It Feels - Royce Lovett (Paravel)
|95. Wake Me Up When This Nightmare's Over - Simple Plan (Simple Plan)
|96. Summer in New York - Sofi Tukker (Ultra Records)
|97. Russians (Guitar/Cello Version) - Sting (A & M)
|98. I Can't Help But Feel - Surfaces (Surfaces Music)
|99. Home on the Road - Taylor Rae (Taylor Rae)
|100. Just a Little While - The 502s (The 502s)
Local artists in bold.
You made it to the end. Listen to The X!