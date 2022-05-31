Caamp-ing out at the top of The X Chart

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of May 22-28, 2022

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Title - Artist (Publisher) 1. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP Music) 2. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol) 3. Shades of Blue - Micah Walk (Micah Walk) 4. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2) 5. Falling Apart (Right Now) - Wilco (d8pm Records) 6. My Love - Florence + the Machine (Polydor) 7. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic) 8. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records) 9. Sycamores - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel) 10. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Astrawerks) 11. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles) 12. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch Records) 13. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing) 14. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal Music) 15. Take My Heart (I'll Take Yours Too) - The Heavy Hours (BMG Rights Management) 16. Ain't Killed Me Yet - Adia Victoria (Atlantic) 17. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records) 18. What Me Worry - Portugal. The Man (Atlantic) 19. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor) 20. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records) 21. Long Way 'Round - Jewel (Word Matter) 22. Live With Me - Sheryl Crow (Big Machine) 23. Shotgun - Soccer Mommy (Loma Vista) 24. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord) 25. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records) 26. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios) 27. What's The Trick? - Jack White (Third Man) 28. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main) 29. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs) 30. Wild - Spoon (Matador) 31. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal) 32. Kitty Hawk Fly - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights) 33. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner) 34. John Wayne - Whiskey Myers (Wiggy Thump) 35. Hard Drive Gold - Alt-J (Infectious Music) 36. Shut Off the Lights - Bastille (EMI-Virgin) 37. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD) 38. Love's Train - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic (Atlantic) 39. Turn Up the Sunshine - Diana Ross & Tame Impala (Decca) 40. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records) 41. One Shot of Rock and Roll - Jeremy and the Harlequins (Pasadena) 42. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti) 43. (Don't) Hold Me Down - PM Warson (Legere) 44. Paddle to the Stars - The Dip (Dualtone) 45. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner) 46. Loved You A Little - The Maine, Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands (Photo Finish) 47. Atomized - Andrew Bird (Wegaman) 48. Heavy Heart - Bartees Strange (4 AD Ltd.) 49. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red) 50. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records) 51. I'm On Your Side - Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats (Stax) 52. Good Day - Seratones (New West) 53. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone) 54. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note) 55. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation) 56. Unnecessary Drama - Belle and Sebastian (Belle and Sebastian) 57. One Step Ahead - Jack Johnson (Jack Johnson) 58. This Is a Photograph - Kevin Morby (Dead Oceans) 59. Supermodel - Maneskin (Epic) 60. No ID - Tank and the Bangas (Wave Forecast) 61. Easy - The Doobie Brothers (Island) 62. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records) 63. How Dare You Want More - Bleachers (RCA) 64. E-Ticket - Elton John & Eddie Vedder (EMI) 65. Waiting on a War - Foo Fighters (Roswell Records) 66. Solar Power - Lorde (Universal Music NZ) 67. Broken - Alfie Tempelman (Chess Club) 68. Drink the New Wine - Bauhaus (Bauhaus Music) 69. Tears For Ukraine - Billy Craig (Rock Island) 70. Wildlife - Billy Dodge Moody (Pasadena) 71. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records) 72. Tropical Thunderstorm - Constance Hauman (Isotopia) 73. Faith - Culture Wars (Pool Toys Worldwide) 74. Revolution - Deepfall (Deepfall) 75. Kick - Def Leppard (Universal Music) 76. This is Paradise - Don't Believe In Ghosts (Imagen) 77. Welcome 2 Club XIII - Drive-By Truckers (ATO) 78. Leslie Anne - Eric Ashley (Eashley Music) 79. Anyone For You - George Ezra (Columbia) 80. Lost Track - Haim (Columbia) 81. Ready For Combat - Icon For Hire (Icon For Hire) 82. Bones - Imagine Dragons (Interscope) 83. Enemy (From the series Arcane League of Legends) - Imagine Dragons (KIDinaKORNER) 84. Cheer Up Baby - Inhaler (Polydor) 85. Young Man - Jamestown Revival (Jamestown Revival Recordings) 86. Never Coming Back - John Doe (Fat Possum) 87. Htis - Meg Myers (Sumerian) 88. I Got You - Michael Franti & Spearhead (Boo Boo Wax) 89. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green) 90. Electrify My Love - Mondo Cozmo (Last Gang) 91. Hayloft II - Mother Mother (Warner) 92. These Are the Ways - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner) 93. Settling - Ripe (Glassnote) 94. How It Feels - Royce Lovett (Paravel) 95. Wake Me Up When This Nightmare's Over - Simple Plan (Simple Plan) 96. Summer in New York - Sofi Tukker (Ultra Records) 97. Russians (Guitar/Cello Version) - Sting (A & M) 98. I Can't Help But Feel - Surfaces (Surfaces Music) 99. Home on the Road - Taylor Rae (Taylor Rae) 100. Just a Little While - The 502s (The 502s)

Local artists in bold.

