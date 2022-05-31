© 2022 NPR Illinois
The X

Caamp-ing out at the top of The X Chart

Published May 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Randy Eccles
Published May 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Caamp - Lavender Days cover
Caamp, Lavender Days

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of May 22-28, 2022

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.

Title - Artist (Publisher)
1. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP Music)
2. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
3. Shades of Blue - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
4. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
5. Falling Apart (Right Now) - Wilco (d8pm Records)
6. My Love - Florence + the Machine (Polydor)
7. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
8. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records)
9. Sycamores - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
10. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Astrawerks)
11. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
12. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch Records)
13. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
14. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal Music)
15. Take My Heart (I'll Take Yours Too) - The Heavy Hours (BMG Rights Management)
16. Ain't Killed Me Yet - Adia Victoria (Atlantic)
17. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
18. What Me Worry - Portugal. The Man (Atlantic)
19. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
20. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records)
21. Long Way 'Round - Jewel (Word Matter)
22. Live With Me - Sheryl Crow (Big Machine)
23. Shotgun - Soccer Mommy (Loma Vista)
24. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord)
25. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records)
26. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
27. What's The Trick? - Jack White (Third Man)
28. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main)
29. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs)
30. Wild - Spoon (Matador)
31. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal)
32. Kitty Hawk Fly - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
33. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner)
34. John Wayne - Whiskey Myers (Wiggy Thump)
35. Hard Drive Gold - Alt-J (Infectious Music)
36. Shut Off the Lights - Bastille (EMI-Virgin)
37. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD)
38. Love's Train - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic (Atlantic)
39. Turn Up the Sunshine - Diana Ross & Tame Impala (Decca)
40. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records)
41. One Shot of Rock and Roll - Jeremy and the Harlequins (Pasadena)
42. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti)
43. (Don't) Hold Me Down - PM Warson (Legere)
44. Paddle to the Stars - The Dip (Dualtone)
45. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
46. Loved You A Little - The Maine, Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands (Photo Finish)
47. Atomized - Andrew Bird (Wegaman)
48. Heavy Heart - Bartees Strange (4 AD Ltd.)
49. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red)
50. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records)
51. I'm On Your Side - Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats (Stax)
52. Good Day - Seratones (New West)
53. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
54. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note)
55. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation)
56. Unnecessary Drama - Belle and Sebastian (Belle and Sebastian)
57. One Step Ahead - Jack Johnson (Jack Johnson)
58. This Is a Photograph - Kevin Morby (Dead Oceans)
59. Supermodel - Maneskin (Epic)
60. No ID - Tank and the Bangas (Wave Forecast)
61. Easy - The Doobie Brothers (Island)
62. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records)
63. How Dare You Want More - Bleachers (RCA)
64. E-Ticket - Elton John & Eddie Vedder (EMI)
65. Waiting on a War - Foo Fighters (Roswell Records)
66. Solar Power - Lorde (Universal Music NZ)
67. Broken - Alfie Tempelman (Chess Club)
68. Drink the New Wine - Bauhaus (Bauhaus Music)
69. Tears For Ukraine - Billy Craig (Rock Island)
70. Wildlife - Billy Dodge Moody (Pasadena)
71. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records)
72. Tropical Thunderstorm - Constance Hauman (Isotopia)
73. Faith - Culture Wars (Pool Toys Worldwide)
74. Revolution - Deepfall (Deepfall)
75. Kick - Def Leppard (Universal Music)
76. This is Paradise - Don't Believe In Ghosts (Imagen)
77. Welcome 2 Club XIII - Drive-By Truckers (ATO)
78. Leslie Anne - Eric Ashley (Eashley Music)
79. Anyone For You - George Ezra (Columbia)
80. Lost Track - Haim (Columbia)
81. Ready For Combat - Icon For Hire (Icon For Hire)
82. Bones - Imagine Dragons (Interscope)
83. Enemy (From the series Arcane League of Legends) - Imagine Dragons (KIDinaKORNER)
84. Cheer Up Baby - Inhaler (Polydor)
85. Young Man - Jamestown Revival (Jamestown Revival Recordings)
86. Never Coming Back - John Doe (Fat Possum)
87. Htis - Meg Myers (Sumerian)
88. I Got You - Michael Franti & Spearhead (Boo Boo Wax)
89. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green)
90. Electrify My Love - Mondo Cozmo (Last Gang)
91. Hayloft II - Mother Mother (Warner)
92. These Are the Ways - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner)
93. Settling - Ripe (Glassnote)
94. How It Feels - Royce Lovett (Paravel)
95. Wake Me Up When This Nightmare's Over - Simple Plan (Simple Plan)
96. Summer in New York - Sofi Tukker (Ultra Records)
97. Russians (Guitar/Cello Version) - Sting (A & M)
98. I Can't Help But Feel - Surfaces (Surfaces Music)
99. Home on the Road - Taylor Rae (Taylor Rae)
100. Just a Little While - The 502s (The 502s)

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!

The X logo 2022-02.png

Sean Crawford
Randy Eccles
