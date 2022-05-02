© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)
The X

Chili Peppers are hot on this week's X Chart along with Springfield artists

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Randy Eccles
Published May 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Unlimited Love album cover
redhotchilipeppers.com

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of Apr. 24-30, 2022

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.

Title - Artist (Publisher)
1. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
2. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic)
3. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records)
4. Wild - Spoon (Matador)
5. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
6. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
7. Wasted - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
8. Hootin and Hollerin - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
9. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison)
10. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
11. Stay With Me - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
12. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Domino Recording Company)
13. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
14. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch Records)
15. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
16. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti)
17. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records)
18. Paddle to the Stars - The Dip (Dualtone)
19. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records)
20. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone)
21. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
22. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic)
23. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA)
24. Enemy (From the series Arcane League of Legends) - Imagine Dragons (KIDinaKORNER)
25. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
26. Passengers - Aoife O'Donovan (Yep Roc)
27. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD)
28. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal Music)
29. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP Music)
30. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records)
31. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records)
32. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music)
33. Talkin' to Myself - Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (Thirty Tigers)
34. Good Day - Seratones (New West)
35. Live With Me - Sheryl Crow (Big Machine)
36. Loved You A Little - The Maine, Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands (Photo Finish)
37. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records)
38. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note)
39. Wet Dream - Wet Leg (Domino)
40. Make Me A Believer - Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings (OneRPM)
41. Family - Badflower (Big Machine)
42. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
43. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red)
44. Slide Tackle - Japanese Breakfast (Dead Oceans)
45. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green)
46. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO)
47. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG)
48. Atomized - Andrew Bird (Wegaman)
49. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records)
50. Wicked Mind - Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (BMG)
51. Watermelon Kisses - The Kaleidoscope Kid (Regime Music)
52. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records)
53. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia)
54. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records)
55. Wake Me Up - Foals (Q-Prime)
56. ABCDEFU - Gayle (Atlantic)
57. Epiphany  - Mammoth WVH (avex infinity)
58. Kitty Hawk Fly - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
59. Head Right - Wilderado (Bright Antenna)
60. Re-entry - A Day To Remember (Fueled By Ramen)
61. What's The Trick? - Jack White (Third Man)
62. B-Side - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges (Dead Oceans)
63. Wouldn't Know You (feat. Eric Ambel & Keith Voegele) - Sarah Borges (Blue Corn Music)
64. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal)
65. Love Dies Young - Foo Fighters (RCA)
66. Quiet Town - The Killers (Island)
67. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs)
68. Tigress & Tweed - Andra Day (Warner)
69. Shame Shame - Foo Fighters (Roswell Records)
70. Dancing in the Dark - Juanes (Universal)
71. Mend (feat. Taylor Hawkins, Elliot Easton, David Bryan & Etty Lau Farrell) - Perry Farrell & Kind of Heaven Orchestra (Bertelsmann Music Group)
72. O Death (with Francesco Turrisi) - Riannon Giddens (Nonesuch)
73. Girl Tsunami - Ring Finger No Pinky (Mall Rat)
74. I Don't Live Here Anymore - The War on Drugs (Atlantic)
75. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner)
76. Up - Adelitas Way and New Medicine (The Fuel Music)
77. Magic Hits - Adrian Sutherland (Midnight Shine)
78. Broken - Alfie Tempelman (Chess Club)
79. Same Team - Alice Merton (MOM + POP Music)
80. U&ME - alt-J (Infectious)
81. Beds Are Burning - Awolnation (Better Noise)
82. Free - Bakar (Epic)
83. Warning Signs - Band of Horses (Huger Lewis and the Dudes)
84. Drink the New Wine - Bauhaus (Bauhaus Music)
85. Tears For Ukraine - Billy Craig (Rock Island)
86. High Water - Bishop Briggs (Arista)
87. Like a Drug - Brkn Love (Universal)
88. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy)
89. Cry In The Mirror - Daisy The Great (S-Curve)
90. Kick - Def Leppard (Universal Music)
91. This is Paradise - Don't Believe In Ghosts (Imagen)
92. Rose Pink Cadillac - Dope Lemon (BMG)
93. Look Inside - Envy of None (Kscope)
94. Leslie Anne - Eric Ashley (Eashley Music)
95. These Times Have Got Me Tripping Up The Stairs - Flogging Molly (Rise Records)
96. In the Wake Of Your Leave - Gang of Youths (Warner)
97. Face The River - Gavin DeGraw (RCA)
98. Catch Me If U Can - Genetter Bradley (Dreamin Out Loud)
99. Anyone For You - George Ezra (Columbia)
100. Three Chords - Goodbye June (Earache)

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!

The X logo 2022-02.png

Tags

The X playlistmusic charts
Sean Crawford
Community Advisory Board Home - Bylaws - Meet the Board - Past Board
See stories by Sean Crawford
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Randy Eccles
Related Stories