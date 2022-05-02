Chili Peppers are hot on this week's X Chart along with Springfield artists
91-Nine The X chart for the Week of Apr. 24-30, 2022
Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|Title - Artist (Publisher)
|1. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
|2. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic)
|3. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records)
|4. Wild - Spoon (Matador)
|5. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
|6. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
|7. Wasted - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
|8. Hootin and Hollerin - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
|9. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison)
|10. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
|11. Stay With Me - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
|12. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Domino Recording Company)
|13. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
|14. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch Records)
|15. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
|16. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti)
|17. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records)
|18. Paddle to the Stars - The Dip (Dualtone)
|19. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records)
|20. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone)
|21. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
|22. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic)
|23. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA)
|24. Enemy (From the series Arcane League of Legends) - Imagine Dragons (KIDinaKORNER)
|25. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
|26. Passengers - Aoife O'Donovan (Yep Roc)
|27. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD)
|28. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal Music)
|29. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP Music)
|30. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records)
|31. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records)
|32. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music)
|33. Talkin' to Myself - Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (Thirty Tigers)
|34. Good Day - Seratones (New West)
|35. Live With Me - Sheryl Crow (Big Machine)
|36. Loved You A Little - The Maine, Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands (Photo Finish)
|37. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records)
|38. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note)
|39. Wet Dream - Wet Leg (Domino)
|40. Make Me A Believer - Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings (OneRPM)
|41. Family - Badflower (Big Machine)
|42. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
|43. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red)
|44. Slide Tackle - Japanese Breakfast (Dead Oceans)
|45. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green)
|46. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO)
|47. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG)
|48. Atomized - Andrew Bird (Wegaman)
|49. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records)
|50. Wicked Mind - Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (BMG)
|51. Watermelon Kisses - The Kaleidoscope Kid (Regime Music)
|52. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records)
|53. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia)
|54. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records)
|55. Wake Me Up - Foals (Q-Prime)
|56. ABCDEFU - Gayle (Atlantic)
|57. Epiphany - Mammoth WVH (avex infinity)
|58. Kitty Hawk Fly - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
|59. Head Right - Wilderado (Bright Antenna)
|60. Re-entry - A Day To Remember (Fueled By Ramen)
|61. What's The Trick? - Jack White (Third Man)
|62. B-Side - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges (Dead Oceans)
|63. Wouldn't Know You (feat. Eric Ambel & Keith Voegele) - Sarah Borges (Blue Corn Music)
|64. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal)
|65. Love Dies Young - Foo Fighters (RCA)
|66. Quiet Town - The Killers (Island)
|67. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs)
|68. Tigress & Tweed - Andra Day (Warner)
|69. Shame Shame - Foo Fighters (Roswell Records)
|70. Dancing in the Dark - Juanes (Universal)
|71. Mend (feat. Taylor Hawkins, Elliot Easton, David Bryan & Etty Lau Farrell) - Perry Farrell & Kind of Heaven Orchestra (Bertelsmann Music Group)
|72. O Death (with Francesco Turrisi) - Riannon Giddens (Nonesuch)
|73. Girl Tsunami - Ring Finger No Pinky (Mall Rat)
|74. I Don't Live Here Anymore - The War on Drugs (Atlantic)
|75. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner)
|76. Up - Adelitas Way and New Medicine (The Fuel Music)
|77. Magic Hits - Adrian Sutherland (Midnight Shine)
|78. Broken - Alfie Tempelman (Chess Club)
|79. Same Team - Alice Merton (MOM + POP Music)
|80. U&ME - alt-J (Infectious)
|81. Beds Are Burning - Awolnation (Better Noise)
|82. Free - Bakar (Epic)
|83. Warning Signs - Band of Horses (Huger Lewis and the Dudes)
|84. Drink the New Wine - Bauhaus (Bauhaus Music)
|85. Tears For Ukraine - Billy Craig (Rock Island)
|86. High Water - Bishop Briggs (Arista)
|87. Like a Drug - Brkn Love (Universal)
|88. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy)
|89. Cry In The Mirror - Daisy The Great (S-Curve)
|90. Kick - Def Leppard (Universal Music)
|91. This is Paradise - Don't Believe In Ghosts (Imagen)
|92. Rose Pink Cadillac - Dope Lemon (BMG)
|93. Look Inside - Envy of None (Kscope)
|94. Leslie Anne - Eric Ashley (Eashley Music)
|95. These Times Have Got Me Tripping Up The Stairs - Flogging Molly (Rise Records)
|96. In the Wake Of Your Leave - Gang of Youths (Warner)
|97. Face The River - Gavin DeGraw (RCA)
|98. Catch Me If U Can - Genetter Bradley (Dreamin Out Loud)
|99. Anyone For You - George Ezra (Columbia)
|100. Three Chords - Goodbye June (Earache)
Local artists in bold.
You made it to the end. Listen to The X!