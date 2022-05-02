Chili Peppers are hot on this week's X Chart along with Springfield artists

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of Apr. 24-30, 2022

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Title - Artist (Publisher) 1. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor) 2. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic) 3. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records) 4. Wild - Spoon (Matador) 5. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner) 6. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone) 7. Wasted - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel) 8. Hootin and Hollerin - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2) 9. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison) 10. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic) 11. Stay With Me - Micah Walk (Micah Walk) 12. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Domino Recording Company) 13. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles) 14. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch Records) 15. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing) 16. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti) 17. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records) 18. Paddle to the Stars - The Dip (Dualtone) 19. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records) 20. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone) 21. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor) 22. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic) 23. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA) 24. Enemy (From the series Arcane League of Legends) - Imagine Dragons (KIDinaKORNER) 25. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records) 26. Passengers - Aoife O'Donovan (Yep Roc) 27. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD) 28. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal Music) 29. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP Music) 30. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records) 31. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records) 32. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music) 33. Talkin' to Myself - Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (Thirty Tigers) 34. Good Day - Seratones (New West) 35. Live With Me - Sheryl Crow (Big Machine) 36. Loved You A Little - The Maine, Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands (Photo Finish) 37. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records) 38. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note) 39. Wet Dream - Wet Leg (Domino) 40. Make Me A Believer - Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings (OneRPM) 41. Family - Badflower (Big Machine) 42. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios) 43. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red) 44. Slide Tackle - Japanese Breakfast (Dead Oceans) 45. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green) 46. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO) 47. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG) 48. Atomized - Andrew Bird (Wegaman) 49. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records) 50. Wicked Mind - Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (BMG) 51. Watermelon Kisses - The Kaleidoscope Kid (Regime Music) 52. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records) 53. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia) 54. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records) 55. Wake Me Up - Foals (Q-Prime) 56. ABCDEFU - Gayle (Atlantic) 57. Epiphany - Mammoth WVH (avex infinity) 58. Kitty Hawk Fly - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights) 59. Head Right - Wilderado (Bright Antenna) 60. Re-entry - A Day To Remember (Fueled By Ramen) 61. What's The Trick? - Jack White (Third Man) 62. B-Side - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges (Dead Oceans) 63. Wouldn't Know You (feat. Eric Ambel & Keith Voegele) - Sarah Borges (Blue Corn Music) 64. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal) 65. Love Dies Young - Foo Fighters (RCA) 66. Quiet Town - The Killers (Island) 67. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs) 68. Tigress & Tweed - Andra Day (Warner) 69. Shame Shame - Foo Fighters (Roswell Records) 70. Dancing in the Dark - Juanes (Universal) 71. Mend (feat. Taylor Hawkins, Elliot Easton, David Bryan & Etty Lau Farrell) - Perry Farrell & Kind of Heaven Orchestra (Bertelsmann Music Group) 72. O Death (with Francesco Turrisi) - Riannon Giddens (Nonesuch) 73. Girl Tsunami - Ring Finger No Pinky (Mall Rat) 74. I Don't Live Here Anymore - The War on Drugs (Atlantic) 75. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner) 76. Up - Adelitas Way and New Medicine (The Fuel Music) 77. Magic Hits - Adrian Sutherland (Midnight Shine) 78. Broken - Alfie Tempelman (Chess Club) 79. Same Team - Alice Merton (MOM + POP Music) 80. U&ME - alt-J (Infectious) 81. Beds Are Burning - Awolnation (Better Noise) 82. Free - Bakar (Epic) 83. Warning Signs - Band of Horses (Huger Lewis and the Dudes) 84. Drink the New Wine - Bauhaus (Bauhaus Music) 85. Tears For Ukraine - Billy Craig (Rock Island) 86. High Water - Bishop Briggs (Arista) 87. Like a Drug - Brkn Love (Universal) 88. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy) 89. Cry In The Mirror - Daisy The Great (S-Curve) 90. Kick - Def Leppard (Universal Music) 91. This is Paradise - Don't Believe In Ghosts (Imagen) 92. Rose Pink Cadillac - Dope Lemon (BMG) 93. Look Inside - Envy of None (Kscope) 94. Leslie Anne - Eric Ashley (Eashley Music) 95. These Times Have Got Me Tripping Up The Stairs - Flogging Molly (Rise Records) 96. In the Wake Of Your Leave - Gang of Youths (Warner) 97. Face The River - Gavin DeGraw (RCA) 98. Catch Me If U Can - Genetter Bradley (Dreamin Out Loud) 99. Anyone For You - George Ezra (Columbia) 100. Three Chords - Goodbye June (Earache)

Local artists in bold.

