Springfield's The Lovelorn are Hootin's and Hollerin' at the top of this week's X Chart
91-Nine The X chart for the Week of Apr. 17-23, 2022
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|Week. Title - Artist (Publisher)
|1. Hootin and Hollerin - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
|2. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
|3. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison)
|4. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic)
|5. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
|6. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
|7. Wild - Spoon (Matador)
|8. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
|9. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records)
|10. Stay With Me - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
|11. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch Records)
|12. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
|13. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Domino Recording Company)
|14. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
|15. Wasted - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
|16. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records)
|17. Enemy (From the series Arcane League of Legends) - Imagine Dragons (KIDinaKORNER)
|18. On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol (Reprise)
|19. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music)
|20. Hey, Hey, Rise Up (feat. Andriy Khlyvnyuk of Boombox) - Pink Floyd (Pink Floyd)
|21. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records)
|22. Talkin' to Myself - Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (Thirty Tigers)
|23. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia)
|24. Chapstick - Coin (Capitol)
|25. ABCDEFU - Gayle (Atlantic)
|26. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records)
|27. Cheer Up Baby - Inhaler (Polydor)
|28. Epiphany - Mammoth WVH (avex infinity)
|29. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO)
|30. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG)
|31. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
|32. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic)
|33. Kitty Hawk Fly - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
|34. Head Right - Wilderado (Bright Antenna)
|35. Atomized - Andrew Bird (Wegaman)
|36. Passengers - Aoife O'Donovan (Yep Roc)
|37. The Lightning - Arcade Fire (Columbia)
|38. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD)
|39. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP Music)
|40. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA)
|41. Love Is Selfish - Jack White (Third Man Records)
|42. Russians (Guitar/Cello Version) - Sting (A & M)
|43. Paddle to the Stars - The Dip (Dualtone)
|44. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records)
|45. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note)
|46. Make Me A Believer - Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings (OneRPM)
|47. People of the Pride - Coldplay (Parlophone)
|48. A Concert Six Months from Now - Finneas (Interscope)
|49. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red)
|50. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
|51. I Wanna Be Your Slave - Maneskin (RCA)
|52. Oh Happy Day (Summer of Soul Soundtrack - Live at the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival) - The Edwin Hawkins Singers (Sony)
|53. Re-entry - A Day To Remember (Fueled By Ramen)
|54. Kick - Def Leppard (Universal Music)
|55. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records)
|56. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records)
|57. B-Side - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges (Dead Oceans)
|58. Wicked Mind - Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (BMG)
|59. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records)
|60. Tin Palace - Pete Muller (Two Truths Records)
|61. Good Day - Seratones (New West)
|62. Break the Man - Tears for Fears (Concord)
|63. Family - Badflower (Big Machine)
|64. Broken Horses - Brandi Carlisle (Low Country Sound)
|65. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone)
|66. Still Looking For Something - Jackson Browne (Inside Recordings)
|67. Slide Tackle - Japanese Breakfast (Dead Oceans)
|68. It Won't Be Love - Jeremy and the Harlequins (Pasadena Records)
|69. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green)
|70. Rockstar - Momma (Lucky Number)
|71. Monday - The Regrettes (Warner Records)
|72. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner)
|73. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal Music)
|74. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records)
|75. Good To Be (Home Again) - Keb' Mo' (Rounder)
|76. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti)
|77. Paint This Town - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO Records)
|78. Wouldn't Know You (feat. Eric Ambel & Keith Voegele) - Sarah Borges (Blue Corn Music)
|79. I Can't Help But Feel - Surfaces (Surfaces Music)
|80. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal)
|81. The Smoke - The Smile (XL Recordings)
|82. Wet Dream - Wet Leg (Domino)
|83. Up All Night - Aaron Lee Tasjan (New West)
|84. Smoke Em If You Got Em - Aeir (AEIR Music)
|85. What You Say - Cold War Kids (CWKTWO Corp.)
|86. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
|87. Good Old Days - Ghost Hounds (Maple House)
|88. Siren Song - Jerry Cantrell (Jerry Cantrell)
|89. Dream Never Dies - Lo Moon (Strngr)
|90. Brando - Lucy Dacus (Matador)
|91. Feed the Cruel - NHC (NHC)
|92. Find My Way - Paul McCartney (Capitol)
|93. Orange Crush - Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
|94. Just a Little While - The 502s (The 502s)
|95. The One That Got Away - The High Plains Drifters (High Plains Drifters)
|96. Never Leave You - The Record Company (Concord )
|97. Change - The War on Drugs (Atlantic)
|98. Some Big Something - Whole Damn Mess (Kobalt)
|99. On My Way to You - Downstate (Downstate)
|100. Hanna's Pandemic Waltz (feat. Jose Emilio Gobbo Jr., Ben Taylor, Nikola Djokic) - The House Trio (The House Trio)
Local artists in bold.
