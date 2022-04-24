Springfield's The Lovelorn are Hootin's and Hollerin' at the top of this week's X Chart

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of Apr. 17-23, 2022

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Week. Title - Artist (Publisher) 1. Hootin and Hollerin - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2) 2. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor) 3. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison) 4. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic) 5. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner) 6. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic) 7. Wild - Spoon (Matador) 8. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone) 9. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records) 10. Stay With Me - Micah Walk (Micah Walk) 11. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch Records) 12. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing) 13. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Domino Recording Company) 14. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles) 15. Wasted - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel) 16. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records) 17. Enemy (From the series Arcane League of Legends) - Imagine Dragons (KIDinaKORNER) 18. On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol (Reprise) 19. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music) 20. Hey, Hey, Rise Up (feat. Andriy Khlyvnyuk of Boombox) - Pink Floyd (Pink Floyd) 21. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records) 22. Talkin' to Myself - Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (Thirty Tigers) 23. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia) 24. Chapstick - Coin (Capitol) 25. ABCDEFU - Gayle (Atlantic) 26. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records) 27. Cheer Up Baby - Inhaler (Polydor) 28. Epiphany - Mammoth WVH (avex infinity) 29. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO) 30. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG) 31. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor) 32. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic) 33. Kitty Hawk Fly - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights) 34. Head Right - Wilderado (Bright Antenna) 35. Atomized - Andrew Bird (Wegaman) 36. Passengers - Aoife O'Donovan (Yep Roc) 37. The Lightning - Arcade Fire (Columbia) 38. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD) 39. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP Music) 40. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA) 41. Love Is Selfish - Jack White (Third Man Records) 42. Russians (Guitar/Cello Version) - Sting (A & M) 43. Paddle to the Stars - The Dip (Dualtone) 44. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records) 45. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note) 46. Make Me A Believer - Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings (OneRPM) 47. People of the Pride - Coldplay (Parlophone) 48. A Concert Six Months from Now - Finneas (Interscope) 49. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red) 50. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records) 51. I Wanna Be Your Slave - Maneskin (RCA) 52. Oh Happy Day (Summer of Soul Soundtrack - Live at the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival) - The Edwin Hawkins Singers (Sony) 53. Re-entry - A Day To Remember (Fueled By Ramen) 54. Kick - Def Leppard (Universal Music) 55. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records) 56. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records) 57. B-Side - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges (Dead Oceans) 58. Wicked Mind - Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (BMG) 59. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records) 60. Tin Palace - Pete Muller (Two Truths Records) 61. Good Day - Seratones (New West) 62. Break the Man - Tears for Fears (Concord) 63. Family - Badflower (Big Machine) 64. Broken Horses - Brandi Carlisle (Low Country Sound) 65. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone) 66. Still Looking For Something - Jackson Browne (Inside Recordings) 67. Slide Tackle - Japanese Breakfast (Dead Oceans) 68. It Won't Be Love - Jeremy and the Harlequins (Pasadena Records) 69. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green) 70. Rockstar - Momma (Lucky Number) 71. Monday - The Regrettes (Warner Records) 72. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner) 73. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal Music) 74. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records) 75. Good To Be (Home Again) - Keb' Mo' (Rounder) 76. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti) 77. Paint This Town - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO Records) 78. Wouldn't Know You (feat. Eric Ambel & Keith Voegele) - Sarah Borges (Blue Corn Music) 79. I Can't Help But Feel - Surfaces (Surfaces Music) 80. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal) 81. The Smoke - The Smile (XL Recordings) 82. Wet Dream - Wet Leg (Domino) 83. Up All Night - Aaron Lee Tasjan (New West) 84. Smoke Em If You Got Em - Aeir (AEIR Music) 85. What You Say - Cold War Kids (CWKTWO Corp.) 86. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios) 87. Good Old Days - Ghost Hounds (Maple House) 88. Siren Song - Jerry Cantrell (Jerry Cantrell) 89. Dream Never Dies - Lo Moon (Strngr) 90. Brando - Lucy Dacus (Matador) 91. Feed the Cruel - NHC (NHC) 92. Find My Way - Paul McCartney (Capitol) 93. Orange Crush - Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights) 94. Just a Little While - The 502s (The 502s) 95. The One That Got Away - The High Plains Drifters (High Plains Drifters) 96. Never Leave You - The Record Company (Concord ) 97. Change - The War on Drugs (Atlantic) 98. Some Big Something - Whole Damn Mess (Kobalt) 99. On My Way to You - Downstate (Downstate) 100. Hanna's Pandemic Waltz (feat. Jose Emilio Gobbo Jr., Ben Taylor, Nikola Djokic) - The House Trio (The House Trio)

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!