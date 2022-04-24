© 2022 NPR Illinois
The X

Springfield's The Lovelorn are Hootin's and Hollerin' at the top of this week's X Chart

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Randy Eccles
Published April 24, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Cover of May You Find Worth in the Waking World - The Lovelorn
https://thelovelornofficial.bandcamp.com/
May You Find Worth in the Waking World - The Lovelorn

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of Apr. 17-23, 2022

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.

Week. Title - Artist (Publisher)
1. Hootin and Hollerin - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
2. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
3. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison)
4. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic)
5. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
6. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
7. Wild - Spoon (Matador)
8. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
9. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records)
10. Stay With Me - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
11. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch Records)
12. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
13. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Domino Recording Company)
14. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
15. Wasted - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
16. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records)
17. Enemy (From the series Arcane League of Legends) - Imagine Dragons (KIDinaKORNER)
18. On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol (Reprise)
19. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music)
20. Hey, Hey, Rise Up (feat. Andriy Khlyvnyuk of Boombox) - Pink Floyd (Pink Floyd)
21. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records)
22. Talkin' to Myself - Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (Thirty Tigers)
23. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia)
24. Chapstick - Coin (Capitol)
25. ABCDEFU - Gayle (Atlantic)
26. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records)
27. Cheer Up Baby - Inhaler (Polydor)
28. Epiphany  - Mammoth WVH (avex infinity)
29. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO)
30. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG)
31. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
32. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic)
33. Kitty Hawk Fly - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
34. Head Right - Wilderado (Bright Antenna)
35. Atomized - Andrew Bird (Wegaman)
36. Passengers - Aoife O'Donovan (Yep Roc)
37. The Lightning - Arcade Fire (Columbia)
38. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD)
39. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP Music)
40. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA)
41. Love Is Selfish - Jack White (Third Man Records)
42. Russians (Guitar/Cello Version) - Sting (A & M)
43. Paddle to the Stars - The Dip (Dualtone)
44. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records)
45. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note)
46. Make Me A Believer - Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings (OneRPM)
47. People of the Pride - Coldplay (Parlophone)
48. A Concert Six Months from Now - Finneas (Interscope)
49. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red)
50. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
51. I Wanna Be Your Slave - Maneskin (RCA)
52. Oh Happy Day (Summer of Soul Soundtrack - Live at the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival) - The Edwin Hawkins Singers (Sony)
53. Re-entry - A Day To Remember (Fueled By Ramen)
54. Kick - Def Leppard (Universal Music)
55. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records)
56. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records)
57. B-Side - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges (Dead Oceans)
58. Wicked Mind - Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (BMG)
59. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records)
60. Tin Palace - Pete Muller (Two Truths Records)
61. Good Day - Seratones (New West)
62. Break the Man - Tears for Fears (Concord)
63. Family - Badflower (Big Machine)
64. Broken Horses - Brandi Carlisle (Low Country Sound)
65. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone)
66. Still Looking For Something - Jackson Browne (Inside Recordings)
67. Slide Tackle - Japanese Breakfast (Dead Oceans)
68. It Won't Be Love - Jeremy and the Harlequins (Pasadena Records)
69. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green)
70. Rockstar - Momma  (Lucky Number)
71. Monday - The Regrettes (Warner Records)
72. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner)
73. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal Music)
74. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records)
75. Good To Be (Home Again) - Keb' Mo' (Rounder)
76. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti)
77. Paint This Town - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO Records)
78. Wouldn't Know You (feat. Eric Ambel & Keith Voegele) - Sarah Borges (Blue Corn Music)
79. I Can't Help But Feel - Surfaces (Surfaces Music)
80. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal)
81. The Smoke - The Smile (XL Recordings)
82. Wet Dream - Wet Leg (Domino)
83. Up All Night - Aaron Lee Tasjan (New West)
84. Smoke Em If You Got Em - Aeir (AEIR Music)
85. What You Say - Cold War Kids (CWKTWO Corp.)
86. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
87. Good Old Days - Ghost Hounds (Maple House)
88. Siren Song - Jerry Cantrell (Jerry Cantrell)
89. Dream Never Dies - Lo Moon (Strngr)
90. Brando - Lucy Dacus (Matador)
91. Feed the Cruel - NHC (NHC)
92. Find My Way - Paul McCartney (Capitol)
93. Orange Crush - Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
94. Just a Little While - The 502s (The 502s)
95. The One That Got Away - The High Plains Drifters (High Plains Drifters)
96. Never Leave You - The Record Company (Concord )
97. Change - The War on Drugs (Atlantic)
98. Some Big Something - Whole Damn Mess (Kobalt)
99. On My Way to You - Downstate (Downstate)
100. Hanna's Pandemic Waltz (feat. Jose Emilio Gobbo Jr., Ben Taylor, Nikola Djokic) - The House Trio (The House Trio)

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!

The X logo 2022-02.png

