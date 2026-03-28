FBI seeking potential victims in former church leader investigation

The FBI’s Springfield Division is seeking to identify potential victims of Michael Mohr, who was recently charged with production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Mohr had served as President of The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod, Central Illinois District.

"If you and/or your minor dependent(s) were victimized by Mohr or have information relevant to this investigation, please fill out this short form﻿ ," the FBI requested. "If you know of someone else who has possibly been victimized by Mohr, please encourage them to complete the form themselves."

The investigation

Legal documents indicated a court-approved search of Mohr’s home in Springfield found storage devices that contained videos of three juveniles in the bathroom. A search of a residence used by Mohr in Vandalia uncovered a hidden camera disguised as a wall clock and one disguised as a Bluetooth speaker, according to an affidavit.

The investigation began after one of the juveniles told the Vandalia Police Department that he discovered a camera disguised as an electronic device charger in a hotel bathroom the morning after Mohr stood above him and masturbated, an affidavit said. The case was filed in St. Louis federal court.

A charge is merely an accusation and does not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

In a letter to congregants, National President Reverend Matthew Harrison said "no words can express our sorrow and shame."

Church officials previously said they are fully cooperating with law enforcement.

According to the FBI, it is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes it investigates. Victims may be eligible for certain services, restitution, and rights under federal and/or state law.

The agency said responses are voluntary but may be useful in the federal investigation and to identify potential victims. Based on the responses provided, an individual be contacted by the FBI and asked to provide additional information.

"All identities of victims will be kept confidential," said the FBI.