FBI Springfield invites high school juniors and seniors to apply for the 2026 Teen Academy

The FBI Springfield Field Office is now accepting applications from motivated high school students for its upcoming Teen Academy. This unique, one-day program offers students a rare look behind the scenes of the nation’s premier law enforcement agency, focusing on leadership, forensic science, and community safety.

The 2026 Teen Academy will take place on Friday, August 7, 2026. Designed to challenge both the mind and body, the program features active explorations of fitness and forensic science. Students will engage in interactive sessions led by FBI special agents, intelligence analysts, and professional staff. These experts will provide insight into the FBI’s mission, detailing how the Bureau operates and the core values of service that drive its workforce.

In addition to technical skills, the Academy tackles critical safety issues facing today’s youth. Age-appropriate lessons will cover topics such as violence prevention, the dangers of sextortion, and the consequences of hoax threats, empowering students with the knowledge to stay safe in an evolving digital and physical world.

“Any student with an interest in leadership and service is welcome to apply for this free opportunity,” said FBI Springfield SAC Ryan Presley. “An interest in a career in law enforcement is not a pre-requisite. We are looking for students who want to develop their leadership potential and serve their communities.”

Application Requirements & Eligibility:



Target Audience: The program is open to students who will be juniors or seniors during the 2026/2027 school year.

The program is open to students who will be juniors or seniors during the 2026/2027 school year. The Process: The selection process is competitive. A committee will evaluate each application based on a holistic review of GPA, school and community service, and a required essay. No single element is disqualifying.

The selection process is competitive. A committee will evaluate each application based on a holistic review of GPA, school and community service, and a required essay. No single element is disqualifying. Security: Students aged 16 or older must provide their Social Security number for a simple background check and are required to show Real ID-compliant photo identification to enter FBI space.

Students aged 16 or older must provide their Social Security number for a simple background check and are required to show Real ID-compliant photo identification to enter FBI space. Self-Advocacy: Students are expected to advocate for themselves throughout the process, including reaching out directly with questions about the program or application.

The deadline to submit the Teen Academy application and all supplementary materials is Saturday, May 30, 2026. Applications that are incomplete, illegible, or late will not be considered.

Interested students and educators can download the application via the FBI Springfield website. For more information, please contact the outreach team at Springfield-Outreach@fbi.gov.

About the FBI Teen Academy

To apply, click the below link which will bring you to a PDF application and instructions on where to send the completed application and essay once finished.

https://www.fbi.gov/file-repository/outreach-applications/2026-fbi-springfield-teen-academy-application.pdf/view

