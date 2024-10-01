Victim of Springfield shooting was struck approximately a dozen times

Springfield Police are asking for the public's help after a man was shot and killed early Sunday in the 400 block of S. Illinois St.

The shooting occurred at approximately 2:24 a.m. Upon arrival police located a man who had sustained approximately 12 gunshot wounds. He was taken by ambulance to Springfield Memorial Hospital for treatment, but he did not survive.

The Sangamon County Coroner identified the victim as Telley Palmer, 29, of Columbus, Ohio.

Detectives and crime scene services arrived on scene to further investigate, locating approximately 35 shell casings. It was determined that at least three different firearms were used during this incident, one of which was recovered as the scene. Ballistic testing is ongoing.

The shooting apparently stemmed from a physical altercation earlier in the evening at a local Springfield bar. During that altercation, multiple individuals were involved in a physical fight. However police were not notified.

Police are asking for information and possible video footage of suspicious activity in the area. The Springfield Police Department can be reached at 217-788-8311 and Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers number is 217-788-8427.