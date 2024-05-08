Two juveniles arrested in the death of Keyon Day

Authorities have charged two teens in connection with the death of Keyon Day on April 24.

Day, 16, was shot multiple times on his way to school at Southeast High and later died.

The two juveniles are a 16-year old, Dremone Patterson, who has been charged as an adult, and a 15-year old who will be petitioned for adult court. Both face First Degree Murder and other charges.

Police say the 16-year old fired the shots that killed Day. The firearm was determined to have been stolen and has been recovered. Authorities also said the 15-year old was driving a stolen vehicle at the time the crime was committed.

Among the other charges filed, according to the Sangamon County State's Attorney, were Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Street Gang Member. The 15-year old Obstructing Justice for attempting to dispose of the firearm.

The case remains under investigation and authorities say additional charges and arrests are likely.

“Violent crime committed by individuals no matter their age in our community will not be tolerated and will be aggressively investigated and prosecuted," said State's Attorney John Milhiser.

Police Chief Ken Scarlette added, “We will continue to focus on removing illegal guns from the streets, protecting the residents of Springfield and hold accountable those who break the law.”

Anyone with information concerning this shooting is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.

Day's funeral was held Tuesday. His obituary mentioned he was a sophomore at Southeast. He played football and ran track.