UIS athletic director resigns

The University of Illinois Springfield is in the market for a new athletic director.

The university announced Monday that Laura Liesman has resigned effective immediately. No reason was given.



“Since this is a personnel matter, we cannot comment further,” a university spokesman replied.

Liesman took over the role in 2021. An Aurora native, she came to UIS from Georgian Court University in New Jersey. This summer, she was named to the Division II Athletics Directors Association Board of Directors.

“Moving forward, we will launch a national search to fill this important leadership position following a collaborative approach to developing a position profile that aligns with the department’s current priorities,” said Dr. Jamarco Clark, the school’s Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs.

Until then, Clark said he will serve as interim athletic director.

