Gavin Lee talks becoming Scar in The Lion King

This week on Beyond the Mouse, we’re joined by two-time Tony nominee Gavin Lee! Gavin recently stepped into the iconic role of Scar in Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway, and he shares what it’s been like joining such a beloved production. We also dive into his incredible career, including originating Bert in Mary Poppins and bringing Squidward to life in The SpongeBob Musical. Whether you’re a Disney fan, a Broadway lover, or both, this is a conversation you won’t want to miss!