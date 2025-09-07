© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Register to attend the 50th anniversary and Constitution Day events! (click the title)
Sept. 16, 5:30 PM Raising Politically Engaged Kids
Sept. 17, 11 AM The Constitution: From Principles to Practice - 5:30 PM The First Amendment Under Stress
Sept. 18, 6 PM Radio That Listens to You: 50 Years of NPR Illinois
Front Row Network

Gavin Lee talks becoming Scar in The Lion King

By Craig McFarland,
Brett Rutherford
Published September 7, 2025 at 8:11 PM CDT
Disney Theatricals

This week on Beyond the Mouse, we’re joined by two-time Tony nominee Gavin Lee! Gavin recently stepped into the iconic role of Scar in Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway, and he shares what it’s been like joining such a beloved production. We also dive into his incredible career, including originating Bert in Mary Poppins and bringing Squidward to life in The SpongeBob Musical. Whether you’re a Disney fan, a Broadway lover, or both, this is a conversation you won’t want to miss!

Front Row Network
Stay Connected
Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland
Brett Rutherford
Brett Rutherford is a cohost of the Beyond the Mouse podcast for the Front Row Network.
See stories by Brett Rutherford
Related Stories