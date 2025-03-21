© 2025 NPR Illinois
Learn more about federal funding of public media stations like NPR Illinois at ProtectMyPublicMedia.org #ProtectMyPublicMedia
Neil O'Brien discusses his new book "After Disney"

Published March 21, 2025 at 10:08 AM CDT
The Front Row Network

We sit down with Peabody Award-winning journalist Neil O’Brien to discuss his captivating new book, After Disney. O’Brien takes us on a journey through the dramatic transformation of the Walt Disney Company after the death of its visionary founder, Walt Disney. In an era marked by change, the company’s future was shaped by the leadership of Ron W. Miller, Walt's son-in-law.

In this in-depth interview, O’Brien shares insights from his extensive research, shedding light on the challenges and triumphs the company faced under Miller's leadership, and how Disney evolved in the wake of its founder's passing. From financial struggles to creative innovation, After Disney reveals untold stories about the company’s fight to maintain its magic while navigating a rapidly changing world.

