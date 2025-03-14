Jason Sudeikis confirms Ted Lasso season four

Jason Sudeikis just officially confirmed on the New Heights podcast that Ted Lasso will return for season four. Details are limited at this time, but it doesn't mean we can't begin the speculation. Jeremy and Craig break down the comments from Jason, and the official press release put out by Apple. They also talk about the recent addition of Jeff Daniels to Shrinking season 3, as well as provide some updates on what's been going on the last three months in their own lives.

It is time to BELIEVE again!

