Jason Sudeikis confirms Ted Lasso season four

By Craig McFarland,
Jeremy Goeckner
Published March 14, 2025 at 10:16 AM CDT
Apple TV+

Jason Sudeikis just officially confirmed on the New Heights podcast that Ted Lasso will return for season four. Details are limited at this time, but it doesn't mean we can't begin the speculation. Jeremy and Craig break down the comments from Jason, and the official press release put out by Apple. They also talk about the recent addition of Jeff Daniels to Shrinking season 3, as well as provide some updates on what's been going on the last three months in their own lives.

It is time to BELIEVE again!

Stay Connected
Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
Craig McFarland
Jeremy Goeckner
Jeremy is the creator and Editor-In-Chief of the Front Row Network. He also hosts Network show "Are You Afraid of the Podcast?" with his wife Sara Baltusevich.
Jeremy Goeckner
