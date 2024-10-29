"Speak No Evil" Remake Features Predictability But Bolstered By Fantastic Performances

#MonsterCast nears it's end but we have MANY more to go! Today we're bringing you a quick #FullDisclosure on the remake of the 2022 Danish horror-thriller Speak No Evil.

When an American family is invited to spend the weekend at the idyllic country estate of a charming British family they befriended on vacation, what begins as a dream holiday soon warps into a snarled psychological nightmare. As the weekend progresses, they realize that a strange side lies within the family who invited them: the untrammeled hospitality of the charismatic, alpha-male estate owner masks an unspeakable darkness.

Jeremy and Sara talk about the closed structure of this story, the deeper meanings behind the family drama and just how amazingly underrated James McAvoy continues to be as a talent.

SPEAK NO EVIL is available NOW on Digital Release.