© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Front Row Network

"Speak No Evil" Remake Features Predictability But Bolstered By Fantastic Performances

By Jeremy Goeckner
Published October 29, 2024 at 12:45 PM CDT
Front Row Network reviews "Speak No Evil"
Universal Pictures
/

Universal Pictures
Front Row Network reviews "Speak No Evil"

#MonsterCast nears it's end but we have MANY more to go! Today we're bringing you a quick #FullDisclosure on the remake of the 2022 Danish horror-thriller Speak No Evil.

When an American family is invited to spend the weekend at the idyllic country estate of a charming British family they befriended on vacation, what begins as a dream holiday soon warps into a snarled psychological nightmare. As the weekend progresses, they realize that a strange side lies within the family who invited them: the untrammeled hospitality of the charismatic, alpha-male estate owner masks an unspeakable darkness.

Jeremy and Sara talk about the closed structure of this story, the deeper meanings behind the family drama and just how amazingly underrated James McAvoy continues to be as a talent.

SPEAK NO EVIL is available NOW on Digital Release.

DON’T FORGET TO FOLLOW/REACH US AT:
Website: ⁠⁠www.nprillinois.org/programs/front-row-network⁠⁠
Twitter: @frontrowreviewz
Email: ⁠⁠thefrontrowmoviereviews@gmail.com⁠⁠
Facebook: ⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/thefrontrown...⁠⁠
Instagram: frontrownetwork
YouTube: ⁠⁠https://bit.ly/2NyawO0

Front Row Network
Stay Connected
Jeremy Goeckner
Jeremy is the creator and Editor-In-Chief of the Front Row Network. He also hosts Network show "Are You Afraid of the Podcast?" with his wife Sara Baltusevich.
See stories by Jeremy Goeckner
Related Stories