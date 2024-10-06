Marvel Television returns with a creepy vengeance as the witch you LOVE to HATE is on the war-path to get her powers back. Join us on the Witches' Road as we break down every episode of #AgathaAllAlong as they are released and see just where this creepy tale goes.

This week we're breaking down episode 4 with Jeremy & Jacqueline. The coven reels from the sudden death of Sharon at the last trial and are forced to conjure a true green witch to continue. Agatha is aghast to see that they've conjured Rio to the Road but there is no time to dwell as trial #2 is upon them. This time we're heading to the 70s as a rock concert holds the key to defeating a blood curse that might just consume them all.

AGATHA ALL ALONG is available NOW on Disney+.